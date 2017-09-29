The White House said late Friday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate term-limited state Rep. Tim Kelly to a post in the U.S. Department of Education. (Photo: Handout)

Washington — The White House said late Friday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate term-limited state Rep. Tim Kelly to a post in the U.S. Department of Education.

The Saginaw Township Republican chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on School Aid that oversees spending on K-12 education as well as the House Education Reform policy committee.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Kelly would serve as Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical and Adult Education under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, with whom he is philosophically aligned in terms of supporting school vouchers and charter schools.

“We both believe in universal choice, but this (position) is more about trying to do what we can for kids, instead of loading them up with debt and pushing everybody into four-year college degrees, maybe seeing what we can do for kids who might do well in technical training,” Kelly told The Detroit News in May.

Kelly, who is serving his third term, said earlier this year he was prepared to resign his seat in the Michigan Legislature for the federal education post.

Kelly previously worked as a policy adviser to former GOP Gov. John Engler on education, and as a special advisor to the director of the Michigan Department of Career Development. He also helped to form the Michigan Department of Workforce Development.

He was chairman of the Saginaw County Republican Party from 2006 to 2010.

Previously, Kelly worked for the administration of Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh as executive director of the Indiana Human Resources Investment Council, executive director of the Indiana Council on Vocational Education, and as a development specialist for the Indiana Department of Commerce, according to the White House.

Kelly, who graduated from the University of Denver, has also worked for his family asphalt business, Bituminous Materials Co. Inc.

Jonathan Oosting contributed

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wpOXFs