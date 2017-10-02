Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith (Photo: Joey Ivansco / AP)

Washington — The former chairman and CEO of Equifax is apologizing for a data breach in which the sensitive information of 140 million Americans was stolen.

In prepared congressional testimony, Richard F. Smith says the millions of Americans affected by the data breach are not just numbers in a database, but friends, family, neighbors and members of his church.

Smith, who resigned after overseeing the company for the past dozen years, will tell members of a congressional panel on Tuesday that he is there “to apologize to the American people” on behalf of himself and the company.

Smith says in prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press that Equifax was hacked by a yet-unknown entity. He says the breach occurred “because of both human error and technology failures.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wtkp5M