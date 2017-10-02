The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump has nominated Michigan attorney Dennis M. Devaney to serve on the U.S. International Trade Commission for a term expiring in 2023. (Photo: File)

The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump has nominated Michigan attorney Dennis M. Devaney to serve on the U.S. International Trade Commission for a term expiring in 2023.

Devaney, a former board member of the National Labor Relations Board, works for the Varnum firm in Novi, where he practices labor and employment law and advises clients in the area of international trade.

The commission is an independent, semi-judicial federal agency that investigates trade issues. It is known for investigating the effects of dumped or reputedly under-priced and subsidized imports on domestic industries.

