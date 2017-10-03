Speaker of the Michigan House Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, left, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Rep. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, right, chair of the House Committee on Insurance, announce bi-partisan legislation designed to reduce Michigan drivers' insurance payments Sept. 26, 2017, in Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young / AP)

Lansing – A new bipartisan auto insurance reform plan backed by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and House Speaker Tom Leonard would reduce motorist premiums but shift significant health care costs onto Medicaid, according to new analysis.

The non-partisan House Fiscal Agency projects the plan would increase Medicaid costs by $10 million in the first year of implementation and $150 million a year within a decade.

The legislation would allow motorists to purchase reduced-coverage policies with a $250,000 or $500,000 cap on personal injury protection benefits. Motorists could still purchase unlimited lifetime coverage, which is currently required under Michigan’s unique law.

“This mandate is the main culprit in these outrageous insurance premiums that we all experience,” House Insurance Committee Chairwoman Lana Theis, R-Brighton, told her colleagues Tuesday in a public hearing.

“For the time since the mid-70s, (motorists are) going to have an option to choose lesser coverage should they want it, choosing to save some money.”

The reduced-coverage policies are expected to save motorists up to 40 percent off their premiums. The $250,000 cap plan would allow $225,000 for emergency care and another $25,000 for any additional medical expenses, which Theis called a “bridge” for patients to move to health care coverage.

The proposal would also shift various costs from auto insurers to Medicaid, according to the House Fiscal Analysis.

Medicaid would be responsible for chronic nursing home and attendant care costs for catastrophically injured motorists already on Medicaid or those who exhaust benefits through their health insurer and spend down their savings to become eligible.

Lower premiums would also affect the state budget by reducing premium taxes paid by domestic and foreign insurers. The proposal would cut state and general fund revenues by between $35 million and $55 million per year, according to the House Fiscal analysis.

The Medicaid cost shift is among a series of issues raised by the Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault, which opposed the legislation and says it would “virtually destroy” the state’s current auto insurance system.

“Those uncovered expenses that are cost-shifted to Medicaid will impose additional and substantial burdens on Michigan’s Medicaid budget, further complicating the funding of Michigan’s future health care needs,” CPAN’s legal team said in prepared testimony. “This will potentially create the need for higher taxes.”

Theis said she had not yet reviewed the new House Fiscal analysis but denied it would create a “direct cost-shift.”

“Right now, every single citizen in Michigan is paying for unlimited lifetime medical benefits that they’re very likely not to need and that they probably already have another insurance to cover,” she said.

Duggan is also expected to testify Tuesday as the first hearing on the new auto insurance reform plan continues.

The legislation would also create a “fee schedule” to limit the amount medical providers can charge auto accident victims, create a new anti-fraud authority and potentially limit in-home attendant health care hours.

