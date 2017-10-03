Washington — Republicans are pushing a bill banning many late-term abortions toward House passage. President Donald Trump is prepared to sign it, but it won’t reach him because it lacks the votes to clear the Senate.

The measure has been a top priority for anti-abortion activists.

The House debated it a week after the crash of a GOP effort to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s health care law that would have also blocked federal money for Planned Parenthood.

The measure would make it a crime for anyone to perform most abortions on fetuses believed to be 20 weeks into development. Violators could face five years in prison.

Exceptions would be made to save the mother’s life and for incest and rapes reported to government authorities.

