Washington — Some Facebook ads bought by Russian groups during the 2016 presidential campaign were targeted at the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a CNN report citing anonymous sources.

The report did not specify when the ads appeared in Michigan and Wisconsin, but said some ads contained anti-Muslim messages and were aimed at demographic groups in certain areas of the states, which were key to President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

Trump narrowly won Michigan last November by 10,703 votes. He is the first Republican since George H.W. Bush in 1988 to carry the Great Lakes State, where he outperformed historical averages for a Republican in rural communities.

Twelve counties that backed Obama in 2012 switched to Trump in 2016, including Macomb, Monroe, Saginaw, Bay and Eaton counties.

Trump also won Wisconsin by less than one percentage point or more than 22,700 votes.

CNN reported that some of the ads were targeted at reaching voters who might have been susceptible to anti-Muslim messaging, suggesting Muslims were a threat to the American way of life.

Facebook said Monday it provided the House and Senate intelligence committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee with 3,000 ads linked to a Russian ad agency. The social media giant had already provided the ads to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Facebook also has said more geographically targeted ads “ran in 2015 than 2016.”

Both Mueller and congressional investigators are looking into whether the Russian agency got help in their targeting efforts from Trump campaign associates. Trump and White House aides have denied any collusion with Russia.

Trump last month on Twitter called the claims of Russian election meddling in the election a “hoax,” saying the media had “greatest influence” on the 2016 campaign.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that the contents of the Russian-linked ads should be made public.

“The American people deserve to see the ways that the Russian intelligence services manipulated and took advantage of online platforms to stoke and amplify social and political tensions,” Schiff wrote in a Facebook post.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to strengthen the company’s review of political ads and make political advertising more transparent, while continuing an investigation into what happened on Facebook during the presidential election.

“We are looking into foreign actors, including additional Russian groups and other former Soviet states, as well as organizations like the campaigns, to further our understanding of how they used our tools,” Zuckerberg said last month.

Facebook’s Vice President for Global Public Policy Joel Kaplan said in a blog post that the 3,000 ads, purchased by a Russian entity known as the Internet Research Agency, ran between 2015 and 2017 and that “many appear to amplify racial and social divisions.”

The company estimates that 10 million people in the United States saw the ads, with 44 percent seen before the Nov. 8 election and 56 percent seen after the election.

The company has said it’s possible it might still uncover more ads from Russian or other foreign actors using fake accounts.

