Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen to serve on a federal appellate court to the full Senate.

The committee voted along party lines, 11-9, to approve Larsen’s selection for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. President Donald Trump nominated her for the position May 8.

Larsen has served on the Michigan Supreme Court for two years and previously taught at the University of Michigan Law school for more than 10 years.

Earlier this year, she earned the top rating of well-qualified from the American Bar Association. But her pick drew criticism from liberal groups that questioned her affiliation with the conservative Federalist Society and some of her writings.

Sen. Diane Feinstein, the committee’s ranking Democrat, explained her opposition to Larsen by highlighting the views of several of the 30 groups who wrote to her.

Feinstein highlighted one from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights raising concerns about Larsen’s views on executive power, and another from the gay rights organization Lambda Legal with concerns about Larsen's inclusion on candidate Trump's list of possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees. Trump had said one of his litmus tests for that list was that the nominees would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Larsen said at a hearing last month that she had no idea how she got on Trump’s list and was surprised to see her name when it was released.

At that hearing, Democrats questioned Larsen about memos that she wrote when she was deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel from 2002 to 2003 under President George W. Bush, advising the White House and attorney general on constitutional and statutory law.

Larsen said she wasn’t involved in writing or contributing to the Office of Legal Counsel's memos on torture, wiretapping without a warrant or the policy of indefinite detention, but she declined to elaborate on a March 2002 memo on the habeas corpus rights of detainees to challenge their detention in a court of law.

The U.S. Department of Justice has claimed privilege over that memo in litigation, so she would not discuss it, she told senators.

Larsen grew up in Iowa, graduating from the University of Northern Iowa and Northwestern University School of Law before clerking for Judge David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and then U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

She then went into private practice for two years at the Chicago-based Sidley & Austin LLP in the firm's constitutional, criminal and civil litigation section in Washington.

Larsen’s teaching career at UM included running the school’s judicial clerkship program, helping hundreds of students pursue clerkships. She also continues to run the law school's moot court program.

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Larsen to fill a vacancy on the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015. She won a partial, two-year term last November.

Larsen and her husband, UM law professor Adam Pritchard, have two school-aged children and live in Scio Township.

The Judiciary Committee on Thursday also approved by 11-9 the nomination of Amy Barrett, a law professor at the Notre Dame Law School who was nominated for the 7th Circuit.

Feinstein and other Democrats raised concerns about Barrett’s lack of experience in a court of law or as a judge, and whether her Catholic faith would influence her rulings.

