Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News file)

East Lansing — Gov. Rick Snyder continues to stand by the embattled director of the Michigan State Police but on Thursday acknowledged her controversial social media post has strained relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

Col. Kristie Kibbey Etue “made a mistake,” Snyder told reporters at an unrelated event. “That wasn’t a good thing to do, and it does create some strain, as you can see by the reaction of the public, because it was inappropriate.”

Etue is facing criticism for sharing a meme on her personal Facebook page that blasted professional football players as “degenerates” and “millionaire ingrates who hate America” because they knelt during the National Anthem.

African-American athletes and allies have called the silent pre-game protests a way to draw attention to racial oppression and police brutality.

The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, which was set to meet with Etue later Thursday, is among the groups calling on Snyder to fire her if she does not resign. Supporters have defended her job performance and right to opine on her personal Facebook page.

Etue publicly apologized for the post last week, and Snyder said Thursday he believes she did so “with sincerity.”

He noted state police have launched an internal probe to determine whether Etue violated the department’s official social media policy. Possible sanctions range from a written reprimand to a five-day suspension.

“I don’t agree with those statements,” Snyder said of the meme Etue shared on Facebook. “Again, I said she made a mistake. She did something wrong, but part of being human is people do make mistakes, and the key thing is you apologize and you learn from those.”

Black caucus leaders are scheduled to meet with Etue following Thursday’s House session. The group had initially sought a joint meeting with Etue and Snyder but will instead meet separately with the governor early next week, said state Rep. Sheldon Neeley, D-Flint.

“Our request for her removal still stands, but we’re open to dialogue to try to make sure that Michigan is a stronger and better place for all Michiganders,” said Rep. Sheldon Neeley, who chairs the black caucus. “That’s our ultimate goal, and having a dialogue is the first step to that end.”

Neeley said black caucus members plan to discuss various issues with Etue, including the department’s ongoing efforts to increase trooper diversity.

As of late March, Michigan’s enlisted state police force was more than 88 percent white and more than 90 percent male. The 1,875 enlisted officers included 121 African-Americans, 47 Hispanics and 14 Asians or Pacific Islanders. There were 187 women.

