The Detroit Branch of the NAACP and civil rights attorneys on Tuesday renewed their criticism of Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue after she shared a Facebook meme critical of pro football players who kneel during the National Anthem.

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the local NAACP branch, said during a press conference at the group’s headquarters that Etue is symbolic of a culture of racism within Michigan State Police.

“We think (Etue) should resign, but it doesn’t end with her resignation,” Anthony said. “If you put another person in that seat, you still have to address the issues of racism within the state police. She should resign, but that’s one issue. The other issue is that the policies and programs have to resign. That’s what needs to change.”

State police spokesman Lt. Michael Shaw said Tuesday’s press conference was “35 minutes of political grandstanding.”

“What a wasted opportunity,” Shaw said. “They could have invited the district commander to sit down and talk about how we can make the department more diverse. But we didn’t get that opportunity. Not one phone call.”

Etue has come under fire after she posted a meme on Facebook that said: “Who wins a football game has ZERO impact on our lives. Who fights for and defends our nation has every impact on our lives. We stand with the heroes, not a bunch of rich, entitled, arrogant, ungrateful, anti-American degenerates.”

State police are investigating whether Etue violated department policy by posting the meme on her personal Facebook page.

Gov. Rick Snyder has stood by Etue after she apologized — but Anthony said Tuesday her apology was hollow.

The NAACP leader also read aloud the state police policy that says, in part, “members shall conduct themselves at all times both on and off duty in a manner that will reflect favorably upon the department.”

Anthony criticized the state police because he said the number of minorities in the department has dropped from 12.5 percent in 1993, when a federal consent judgment ended, to 6.4 percent in 2017.

As of late March, Michigan’s enlisted state police force was more than 88 percent white and more than 90 percent male. The 1,875 enlisted officers included 121 African-Americans, 47 Hispanics and 14 Asians or Pacific Islanders. There were 187 women.

“This is a problem,” he said. “We’re here today because steps must be taken to correct this pattern.”

When asked about a recurring complaint by law enforcement officials about the low pool of minorities applying for police jobs, Anthony asked: “With this kind of culture, would you want to apply? Come on, now.”

Shaw said the NAACP leader isn’t helping create solution.

“I would have liked to hear Wendell Anthony say that law enforcement is a good career choice, it’s a good way to serve the community, and here’s what we’re going to do to try to get more minorities to apply,” he said.

“They’re painting police with the same broad brush they ask everyone not to paint them with.

“If they have some solutions other than firing people and only hiring people because of the color of their skin, we’re willing to entertain any notion they might have.”

Darnell Blackburn, a former police officer and president of Be the Change, an organization that tries to recruit more minorities into law enforcement careers, said it’s a challenge convincing young African Americans to become cops.

“As an African-American man and former law enforcement officer, I can see this from both sides,” said Blackburn, a former Auburn Hills and Michigan State University officer. “There’s a stigma in the African-American community against the police, which is why I think departments are having trouble recruiting minority candidates.

“It’s not just a racial or ethnic issue,” Blackburn said. “Attracting female candidates is a challenge as well. This is also a challenge in many other industries; higher education has trouble attracting minorities.”

After Tuesday’s press conference, an NACCP employee passed out to the media copies of an Oct. 3 letter to Snyder asking to meet with him to discuss the issue. Snyder is set to meet this week with members of Michigan’s Legislative Black Caucus after the lawmakers last week met with Etue.

Anthony added at Tuesday’s press briefing: “We have asked the governor to sit down and ... discuss the future of the director as well as the department — its policies, programs and recruitment practices. We further believe that our congressional representatives need to look very closely at the Michigan State Police.”

U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, spoke briefly at Tuesday’s press conference, but focused on immigration issues and did not address the state police.

