Gov. Rick Snyder testifies about the lead water in Flint during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

A congressional panel is giving Gov. Rick Snyder until Oct. 25 to supply more information on when he first learned of the Flint Legionnaires’ outbreak after a top aide last week in court contradicted the Republican governor’s prior testimony.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is now requesting a response from Snyder to resolve the “discrepancy in recollection” between Snyder’s testimony to the committee last year and testimony in court last week from urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins, who said he informed Snyder of the outbreak in December 2015.

The panel sent a letter to Snyder over the issue Thursday that was signed by Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

“Mr. Hollins’s account of when you became aware of the disease cases is different from your testimony to the Committee,” the letter said. “In order to resolve this discrepancy in recollection, please supply the Committee with any additional relevant information you have concerning the date upon which you first learned of the Legionnaire’s disease.

“If necessary, you may also choose to amend or supplement your testimony. In the interest of resolving this matter expeditiously, provide a response no later than October 25, 2017.”

The letter from Gowdy and Cummings outlines the criteria for perjury, quoting the law that “a witness commits perjury if he or she, ‘having taken an oath …, willfully and contrary to such oath states or subscribes any material matter which he does not believe to be true.’”

It might become a crime if Snyder “knowingly and willfully” made a statement “knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement,” the letter said, quoting the statute.

In 2014-15, a Genesee County outbreak of the deadly form of pneumonia ended up killing 12 and sickening 79 residents. Snyder informed the public about the respiratory disease outbreak at a hastily arranged Jan. 13, 2016, press conference in Detroit.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, indicated in a Thursday statement he has spoken with Gowdy and Cummings about how “misleading Congress is a very serious offense” and said “Flint families deserve to know the truth about when the governor first learned of the Legionnaires’ outbreak.”

A Snyder spokesman said Tuesday the governor “stands by” his testimony of first learning about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in January 2016 but would not say whether Hollins was mistaken. The governor's office didn't respond Thursday to an immediate request for comment.

“In terms of Legionnaires’, I didn’t learn of that until 2016,” Snyder told the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on March 18, 2016. “… That was clearly a case where the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services should have done more to escalate the issue, to get it visible to the public and to me.”

Hollins testified in Flint’s 67th District Court last Friday that he informed the governor about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in December 2015. Hollins did not indicate what he specifically told Snyder about the Legionnaires’ cases or the specific date in December.

When special prosecutor Todd Flood asked if he was telling the truth about talking to Snyder about the issue in December 2015, Hollins said: “I took an oath.”

Hollins made the comments in a preliminary exam hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon. He is among six current and former state and Flint officials charged with Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Genesee Township man.

“Based on Mr. Hollins’ reported testimony, I am deeply concerned that the Governor may have misled the Oversight Committee and the people of Flint,” Cummings said in a Friday statement.

Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton had a terse response for Cummings.

“We won’t be responding to political press releases,” Heaton said Wednesday. “If the full committee sends official correspondence, we would respond to that directly.”

Former House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, ended the committee’ inquiry late last year. Chaffetz retired earlier this year and joined Fox News as a contributor.

