Washington — Longtime Rep. Sandy Levin has delayed announcing whether he’ll run for another term in Congress, fueling speculation that the 86-year-old Royal Oak Democrat might retire.

Asked recently by The Detroit News about whether he’ll seek re-election, Levin did not answer directly.

“I’m spending all my time right now on these issues,” such as tax reform, negotiations about the North American Free Trade Agreement and stabilizing the health insurance markets, said Levin, who has served in Congress since 1983.

“We’re working, the staff and I, kind of around the clock. So that’s my total focus.”

That focus has perhaps affected Levin’s fund-raising efforts, judging by his receipts of $17,000 in the last reporting period and a total of just under $97,800 for the year.

A spokeswoman said Levin’s reported cash on hand of $189,462 – some of which was carried over from his 2016 campaign – is “very close” to the $209,000 he had in the bank at this time during the last election cycle.

“He feels very confident he can wage a successful campaign,” spokeswoman Emily DelMorone said.

“With the election of President Trump, the congressman has been focused on actively combatting many of Trump’s most damaging policies, including those on health care, taxes and immigration, rather than on campaign-related issues.”

Levin, an attorney by trade, was the ranking Democrat on the powerful tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee until he stepped down a year ago amid discord in the ranks of House Democrats.

Levin said then that it was “imperative” to support younger members of Congress as they take on greater leadership roles during the Trump administration, and he wanted to be free to focus, in addition to tax reform, on his legislative passions of health care and trade.

The 9th Congressional District, which comprises parts of Oakland and Macomb counties, is considered a safe Democratic seat. Levin won re-election in 2016 over his GOP opponent with 58 percent of the votes, a margin of more than 20 percentage points.

Among the potential successors to Levin is his son, Andy Levin, who prompted rumors of a potential run for Congress in 2015 when he walked in two Fourth of July parades with his father.

The congressman was known for walking in holiday parades with his brother, former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, until he retired at the end of 2014.

At the time, Andy refuted the rumor mill, saying he was loyal and supportive of his father’s work and had been going to parades with his dad since 1964 when he was 4 years old.

The Harvard-trained attorney is managing partner of Levin Energy Partners LLC and has long worked in public policy.

Andy Levin ran for public office in 2006 when he lost to former state Rep. John Pappageorge, R-Troy, by 776 votes in the state Senate’s 13th District. Some analysts blamed Levin’s loss on the siphoning of support by Green Party candidate Kyle McBee, who got 3,118 votes.

