(Photo: John F. Martin)

Lansing – Former Wayne State University Law School Dean Jocelyn Benson jumped into the 2018 Democratic nomination race for Michigan Secretary of State on Tuesday with calls for a 30-minute customer service guarantee.

No one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their driver license, register their vehicle or cast a ballot, Benson said in a release announcing her campaign, also vowing to guard against any “internal and external” threat to election security.

The 39-year-old Detroit resident is seeking the Democratic nomination for the second time. She was the party’s 2010 nominee before losing in the general election to term-limited Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, a Republican.

Benson is a Harvard Law School graduate, CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality and founding member of the Military Spouses of Michigan. She served as Wayne State law school dean from 2012 through September 2016.

Benson was set to kick off her campaign Tuesday morning at the Secretary of State Super Center on Grand Boulevard in Detroit before making stops in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

“The people of Michigan deserve a Secretary of State who works as hard as they do,” she said in a statement. “We need to show the hardworking people of Michigan that their time matters. They have the right to demand efficient service and results and, under my leadership, the Secretary of State’s office will deliver.”

Benson is the first Democrat to declare a campaign for the Secretary of State nomination, which party delegates will decide next year.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is “still interested” in a potential run, Byrum said Tuesday, but is currently focusing on overseeing local elections set for next month.

On the Republican side, Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, Eastern Michigan University Regent Mary Treder Lang and Michigan State University Professor Joseph Guzman are competing for the party’s nomination.

Benson lost to Johnson by roughly six percentage points in a 2010 election that saw GOP Gov. Rick Snyder beat Democratic nominee and Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero by 18 points.

She has since raised her professional profile and in 2015 became the second youngest woman inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame. Benson also made national headlines last year when she completed the Boston Marathon while eight months pregnant.

