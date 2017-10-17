Buy Photo State Rep. Tim Greimel, D-Auburn Hills, is expected to launch his campaign for Congress in the 11th District. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Democratic state Rep. Tim Greimel is expected to announce Wednesday his campaign for the open congressional seat in the 11th District, where GOP Rep. Dave Trott is retiring.

The former Democratic House leader is serving his third and final term in the state House, where he has served since he was elected in 2012.

Greimel, 43, of Auburn Hills is the fourth Democrat to enter the 11th District primary.

He joins Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills, former chief of staff to Obama’s Auto Task Force, and Fayrouz Saad of Northville, Detroit’s former director of immigration affairs. Attorney and entrepreneur Dan Haberman of Birmingham this month launched his campaign.

On the Republican side, the declared candidates include former state House majority floor leader Rocky Raczkowski of Troy, businesswoman Lena Epstein of Bloomfield Township, state Rep. Klint Kesto of Commerce Township and former state Rep. Kurt Heise, a supervisor in Plymouth Township.

Former U.S. Rep. Kerry Bentivolio, R-Milford, has also formed an exploratory committee to run for the district he represented for a single term before losing a primary challenge to Trott.

GOP state Sen. Mike Kowall of White Lake Township and state Rep. Laura Cox of Livonia are also considering bids.

Greimel, an attorney, is a former Oakland County commissioner and school board member who holds bachelor’s, master’s and law degress from the University of Michigan.

The 11th District includes parts of Oakland and western Wayne counties, including the population centers of Livonia, Canton Township, Troy, Waterford Township, Rochester and West Bloomfield Township.

The 2018 primary is scheduled for Aug. 7, followed by the general election in November.

