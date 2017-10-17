Steve Bannon (Photo: Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Lansing — President Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist Steven Bannon will be the keynote speaker at a Nov. 8 Macomb County Republican “unity dinner,” the county party said Tuesday.

The event is intended to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election victory, which included the first presidential win in Michigan by a Republican since 1988.

Bannon was Trump’s campaign chairman and a key strategist who advocated that the New York Republican promote a new nationalism in economics, trade and immigration policy. He was the first political strategist to be admitted to the National Security Council.

“I am so happy that Steve Bannon,who served as the CEO of the Trump campaign and the Chief Strategist in the White House would join us to celebrate the first anniversary of President Trump’s incredible victory,” said Macomb GOP Chair Cathy Kirk in a statement Tuesday.

“And it is fitting that Mr. Bannon would come here, to Macomb County, to mark this occasion since our community provided nearly five times the margin President Trump needed to win Michigan for a Republican Presidential candidate for the first time in 28 years,” she continued.

Trump overwhelmingly won Macomb County with 54 percent of the vote in November 2016, leading to Republican victories of traditionally Democratic-held elected offices at the county level.

The Breitbart news executive reportedly fought with Trump’s original chief of staff Reince Priebus, who resigned, and belittled Trump’s daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner before leaving the White House in mid-August.

Bannon has railed against “the elites” and once pledged to “bitch slap the Republican Party” in a radio interview. Breitbart has been criticized for courting so-called alt-right readers along with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased online, according to the party.

