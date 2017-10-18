Grand Rapids — A Roman Catholic group says it has settled a lawsuit with the federal government over birth control after the Trump administration allowed more employers to opt out of providing no-cost contraception based on religious or moral objections.

Michigan Catholic Conference president Paul Long said Wednesday it’s a “victory for religious liberty.” The group is the public policy arm of the Catholic church in Michigan.

The group sued in 2013 in response to birth control rules under the Affordable Care Act, which was signed by President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration recently broadened a religious exemption that previously applied to houses of worship, religion-affiliated nonprofit groups and closely held private companies. The government says the contraception mandate can’t be enforced against the Catholic Conference.

