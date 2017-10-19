Foxconn's headquarters in Taiwan. (Photo: Patrick Lin / AFP/Getty Images)

Lansing — Michigan offered Foxconn more than $7.3 billion in tax breaks, savings and cash incentives for three potential projects this summer as the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant scouted factory and facility sites in the United States, a newly released document reveals.

Michigan pitched Foxconn on a major flat-screen panel plant the company instead chose to locate in Wisconsin. The offer sheet included two other facilities for which the state may still be competing, including a multi-billion dollar factory that could land in Romulus and a mixed-use, research and development space pitched on behalf of Detroit.

The June 25 offer document, first obtained and reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, details the Michigan incentive offer for what was code-named “Project Flying Eagle.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation letter included a $3.7 billion pitch for the “Project 818” flat-screen panel plant that would have been located at a site in Marshall but instead went to Wisconsin.

At first glance, the offer was richer than the $3 billion incentive package Wisconsin lawmakers approved in September. But as the Journal Sentinel reported, Wisconsin will provide much larger cash incentives, while Michigan’s offer included automatic tax savings available to any manufacturer in the state.

Remove those savings, and Michigan was offering roughly $2.3 billion in cash and tax incentives for the project.

The document also included a $3 billion pitch for a second major facility, dubbed “Project 868,” that would be located at the Romulus Metro World site near the Detroit Metro Airport. Offered cash and tax incentives totaled nearly $1.6 billion for what was expected to be a $4.2 billion investment by Foxconn that would create 4,200 jobs.

It’s not clear if Foxconn still plans to build the facility but both Michigan and Wisconsin continue to vie for additional facilities.

Gov. Rick Snyder met with Foxconn founder and chairman Terry Gou during a trade mission in late August. Chinese news outlets reported that Gou described “multi-billion dollar” plans for Michigan, including a research and development facility for autonomous vehicle components.

Michigan’s June offer sheet listed another $543 million in potential incentives for a mixed-use office and research and development center at an undisclosed location in Detroit, which MEDC submitted on behalf of the city in addition to the state bid.

The document did not include additional details about the potential Detroit development. A spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan, who joined Snyder at a Foxconn meeting in Japan in early June, declined comment.

Despite Gou’s earlier statements, Foxconn has not confirmed any concrete plans in Michigan but said it is “one of the states” under consideration as an investment location.

Snyder has made clear he believes Michigan remains in the running for a Foxconn development even though the company chose Wisconsin for its initial $10 billion investment, which Gou announced in July alongside President Donald Trump.

“We are engaged in an ongoing, productive dialogue with the company,” Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton said Wednesday. The administration is “confident there is a future for Foxconn in Michigan.”

Wisconsin wins round 1

Wisconsin won the first round of the Foxconn sweepstakes after finalizing a $3 billion incentive plan that will reportedly allow the company to qualify for up to $2.85 million in cash from state.

Foxconn plans to build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Racine County and will qualify for the full state incentives over 15 years if it invests $10 billion in Wisconsin and ultimately adds 13,000 jobs paying an average salary of nearly $54,000.

Michigan’s $3.7 billion pitch to bring the flat panel factory to Marshall included automatic tax breaks for manufacturers, such as a personal property tax exemption on equipment that voters approved in 2014, to highlight the state’s business climate in addition to available incentives.

The offer included $1.97 billion in tax incentives, including a 30-year “Renaissance Zone” designation, and nearly $346 million in cash incentives, including performance-based incetives that would have required job creation.

The MEDC assumed passage of “good jobs” tax capture incentive bills the state Legislature was considering at the time and would eventually send to Snyder’s desk in July.

“We expect an 80 percent chance these bills will be approved by the legislature,” the MEDC said in a June letter to a Detroit-based attorney for the Ernst & Young professional services firm.

The new state incentive law, which Snyder signed on the same day Foxconn confirmed its Wisconsin plans, is capped at $200 million. The MEDC included that full amount in its pitch to Foxconn -- twice, offering it for both the Marshall and Romulus sites.

Lawmakers say the “good jobs” law, which will allow a qualifying businesses to capture some or all of its employee income tax, was never intended to benefit a signle community or company. Backed by a coalition of statewide business groups, it will allow up to 15 job-based agreements a year through 2020.

“I think it’s good for the whole state, not just that particular deal,” Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, said Tuesday. “The economic development tools we put in place are good for the entire state.”

Michigan in hunt

The Michigan offer sheet included a second $3 billion pitch for a potential Foxconn development the company has not yet announced. It included more than $1.5 billion in tax and cash incentives for the Metro World site in Romulus.

The offer included a renaissance zone designation “virtually eliminating state and local taxes,” according to the MEDC, which valued the tax break at more than $1 billion.

Cash incentives included tax capture revenues under the “good jobs” law, $30 million in preformance-based funding from the Michigan Business Development Program, $32 million in federal and state workforce funding, $36.6 million in land and capital investment loans and a $20 million transportation grant to make infrastructure improvements near the project site.

Combined cash and tax incentives for the two major Foxconn projects totaled $3.87 billion, roughly 7 percent of the Michigan’s total annual budget.

Wisconsin is also reportedly vying for a second Foxconn facility, but economic development experts believe Michigan is well positioned for some type of company investment.

“If indeed Foxconn does its planned second production site, we have no reason to think it will not be in Michigan,” said John Boyd, a principal of The Boyd Company Inc., a corporate site selection consultancy based in Princeton, N.J. “Just the company publicly talking about Michigan is a tremendous victory for the state.”

Incentive skeptics say Wisconsin gave up too much money to land Foxconn and are warning Michigan against following a similar path.

“These are job announcement programs more than job creation programs,” said Michael LaFaive of the free-market-oriented Mackinac Center for Public Policy, who argued Wisconsin voters will “rue the day” their elected officials approved the incentive plan.

“Politicians love the ribbon-cutting ceremony, but unfortunately it comes at high costs.”

Snyder has traditionally opposed tax incentives, but his position softened in recent years as the state sought additional ways to land major companies beyond business tax cuts he approved in 2011.

Boyd said the Wisconsin incentive plan, like the more modest Michigan legislation, is not a “blank check” for Foxconn. Instead the company will have to create jobs to qualify for the full incentives.

“We call economic development in 2017 the second war between the states,” Boyd said. “That’s how competitive things are today, and for a state like Michigan, incentives are a necessary evil.”

