Lansing -- Michigan State Police chief Kriste Kibbey Etue’s pay is being suspended for five days while she still reports to work by Gov. Rick Snyder, who issued Thursday executive actions to promote inclusiveness in state government.

Etue received the most severe punishment allowed for violating the State Police’s social media policy when she shared a post ridiculing “degenerate” football players for silent protests during the national anthem. The sanction could have been as light as a written reprimand, but critics have called for her firing or resignation.

“Colonel Etue posted something on social media that was inappropriate. She immediately apologized and has acted to demonstrate that apology, including facilitating meetings with various groups to hear concerns and to share the work the Michigan State Police does in cities and neighborhoods statewide to connect with the communities they serve and recruit new troopers from all backgrounds,” Snyder said in a Thursday statement.

“I have full faith in Col. Etue’s leadership as the commander of the Michigan State Police, which I believe to be the best law enforcement body in the nation. The Colonel has served honorably as an enlisted trooper for 30 years, and I hope we can come together as Michiganders to move forward and find common ground, rather than rehash past mistakes.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Michigan Black Legislative Caucus are among those who called on Snyder to fire her after Etue said she would not resign.

Etue shared on her private Facebook page a meme that blasted “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans” by protesting during the national anthem.

Supporters have said Etue had a First Amendment right to speak out, but critics have questioned Etue’s objectivity and understanding of what many players — primarily African-Americans — are calling symbolic protests against racial oppression and police brutality.

Official state police policy allows troopers to freely express themselves on social media as private citizens unless their posts “impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among co-workers, or negatively affect the public perception of the department.”

Snyder is meanwhile ordering a review of the state’s diversity and inclusion efforts across all state departments, his office announced Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, that includes a look into the state’s “sensitivity training guidelines,” forming a group to recommend social media policies for state employees and department directors, and doing “implicit bias training” for top-level aides in Snyder’s cabinet and department directors.

The state will also work with the organization that sets the state’s police training standards to require U.S. Department of Justice Fair and Impartial Policing training, a review of State Police recruitment practices and other changes.

“We are the best Michigan when we are a diverse Michigan, and I will continue taking actions to ensure all state departments are working to effectively serve all residents in an impartial and inclusive manner,” Snyder said.

