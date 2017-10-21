Atlanta — Georgia Rep. Betty Price says her comments on people with HIV that ignited a national firestorm were “taken completely out of context.”
Price, the wife of former U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price, was in a legislative committee meeting Tuesday when she asked a state health official whether people with HIV could legally be quarantined.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Price said she was just being “provocative.”
She says a health official had presented that Georgia is second only to Louisiana in the rate of new infections. Part of the reason is that more than a third of Georgians with HIV are not receiving care for it. She says that’s what sparked her comments.
She said she is not in favor of a quarantine but made the “rhetorical” statement because she was troubled that “too many of our fellow citizens who have HIV are not compliant.”
