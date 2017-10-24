Hillary Clinton promotes her new book "What Happened," Oct. 23, 2017, in Montreal. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz / AP)

Ann Arbor – Days before thousands of women are expected to descend on Detroit for the inaugural Women’s Convention, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is visiting Ann Arbor Tuesday as part of her “What Happened” book tour.

Clinton’s memoir, published Sept. 12, gives her account of her campaign to become America’s first woman president, which ended in her stunning loss to President Donald Trump last November. It is the seventh book authored by Clinton, who spent nearly 40 years in public service as an activist, lawyer, first lady, U.S. senator and Secretary of State.

Among those who plan to attend Clinton’s appearance is Zack Herman, a White Lake Township resident who is going with a group of friends who met while campaigning for the Democrat.

“It is going to be like group therapy for us after reading the book and dealing with the past 10 months of Trump,” said Herman, 31. “We’re taking a lot of Kleenex and will continue to mourn after. We’ve been living 10 months under Trump and it feels like we’ve all aged 10-plus years.”

A teacher in St. Clair Shores, Herman said he is concerned by what he sees as the dismantling of public education under the Trump administration, along with other issues.

Clinton ran twice for the White House, first losing the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama in 2008. Though she lost to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan’s Democratic primary in 2016, she went on to become the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party.

In an upset, she lost the general election to Trump, even though she won the popular vote.

In the November election, Clinton narrowly lost Michigan after Trump energized white voters without a college education and flipped 12 counties in the state that had voted for Obama in 2012.

In the aftermath of her defeat, Clinton tweeted in support of the Women’s March, the largest protest in history, held the day after Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., and cities around the world.

That march lead to the first Women’s Convention, a weekend gathering to galvanize women leaders that is running Friday through Sunday at Cobo Center.

Clinton was invited to speak at the convention, but was unavailable, said Phoebe Hopps, a convention organizer and president and founder of Women’s March Michigan.

Still, Hopps has a feeling Clinton might show up. Even if she doesn’t, Hopps said Clinton will be there in spirit, and her visit in Ann Arbor kicks off a powerful week for women in southeast Michigan.

“The convention is now about the work we have to do,” Hopps said, “to unite and bring women to power everywhere.”

