House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

Washington — The political research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is challenging a congressional subpoena that seeks access to its banking records.

In a statement Tuesday, a lawyer for Fusion GPS calls the subpoena from the chairman of the House intelligence committee “overly broad” and without a legitimate purpose.

The lawyer, William Taylor, also says the subpoena for the banking records is designed to “punish President Trump’s political foes while chilling future investigative research into his actions.”

Taylor calls the subpoena “an abuse of authority” given that the committee chairman who signed it, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, had stepped aside months ago from overseeing an investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yH4KUO