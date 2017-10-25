Most Americans say President Donald Trump’s tax plan would benefit the wealthy and corporations, and less than half believe his message that “massive tax cuts” would help middle-class workers. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

Washington — Most Americans say President Donald Trump’s tax plan would benefit the wealthy and corporations, and less than half believe his message that “massive tax cuts” would help middle-class workers.

Those are among the findings in an Associated Press-NORC poll.

The survey could serve as a warning sign for Trump as he pushes Republicans to support his proposal. The president and GOP lawmakers are seeking a major legislative victory before the 2018 elections.

The poll shows a bipartisan appetite for tax cuts for middle-class families. Majorities of both Republicans and Democrats think the middle class and small businesses pay too much in taxes, and that the wealthy and large corporations pay too little.

But just 43 percent in the survey think the Trump plan would help the middle class.

