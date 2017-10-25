Buy Photo Michigan Attorney Bill Schuette greets supporters last month when he launched his gubernatorial campaign at an annual Midland barbecue. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette raised $1.2 million in the latest reporting period and has more than $2.3 million on hand as he runs for governor and seeks the Republican nomination in 2018, according to his campaign.

Schuette’s fundraising totals, which he’ll detail in campaign finance reports filed later Wednesday, include numbers from his old attorney general candidate account and the new gubernatorial committee he set up as he formally launched his campaign in early September.

Schuette’s campaign said he will report raising $510,676 through his gubernatorial committee and $705,182 through his attorney general committee during the latest period, which ran from July 21 through Oct. 20. He transferred $1.8 million from the old committee to the new one and will report a balance of $2.318 million across both funds.

Schuette, the early frontrunner for the GOP nomination, has raised a total of $3.19 million this cycle, according to his campaign. That’s the largest total so far for any gubernatorial candidate aside from Democrat Shri Thanedar, an Ann Arbor entrepreneur who Tuesday filing shows he has pumped nearly $6 million of his own money into his campaign.

Former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, the early frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, is expected to file a report showing she raised more than $765,000 for the quarter and $2.3 million overall, according to her campaign.

All candidates vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and other statewide office-holders are required to file campaign finance statements by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While their campaigns shared totals with The Detroit News, neither Schuette nor Whitmer had filed their reports as of Wednesday afternoon, so details about contributors and expenses are not yet known.

No candidates for attorney general had filed their reports as of 2:30 p.m.

In the race for Secretary of State, Democrat Jocelyn Benson reported a strong fundraising start after formally launching her campaign earlier this month.

The party’s 2010 nominee raised $252,838.95 during the reporting period, according to her filing. Her campaign said $110,000 of that was raised in the three days following her announcement.

Benson’s top donors included Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, Palace Sports & Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who each gave her a maximum $6,800 contribution.

Benson reported spending less than $8,000 and finished the period with more than $251,000 in cash reserves. She is the only declared Democrat running for Secretary of State, but Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum may also seek the party nomination.

Benson is CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, a non-profit founded by Ross that works with athletes and organizations to improve race relations and drive social progress. She previously served as dean of the Wayne State Law School.

In the Republican race for the Secretary of State nomination, Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot reported raising $29,973 for the period and $102,523 overall. He has spent more than $51,000 and has $50,880 in the bank.

Grot was his own top donor, loaning his campaign $6,000 on Oct. 20. Other top donors include Godfather Bistro owner Marty Dadou and Srodek Deli owner Jozef Srodek, who gave $1,000 each.

Eastern Michigan University Regent Mary Treder Lang reported raising $28,000 for the period, her first since launching her campaign in September. She spent $4,275 and has $24,525 in cash on hand. Treder Lang’s top donors included Marlene and John Boll of St. Clair Shores, who contributed $6,800 each.

Michigan State University Professor Joseph Guzman, also seeking the GOP nomination for Secretary of State, had not yet filed Wednesday afternoon.

