U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with First Lady Melania Trump to deliver remarks on combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis on October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump is ordering his Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday to declare the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.

The move stops short of Trump's pledge to declare a national emergency, which would have allowed officials to tap the federal disaster relief fund. But senior administration officials said an emergency under the Public Health Services Act is most appropriate given the needs of responding to the epidemic.

Drug overdoses claimed at least 64,000 lives in 2016, which is the largest number ever recorded in the United States, according to preliminary federal data. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

Trump called it the “worst drug crisis in American history, and if you think about it, world history.”

“This epidemic is a national health emergency. No one has seen anything like what's going on now,” the president said at a Thursday White House event.

“We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it.”

In Michigan, overdose deaths from opioids and heroin increased 104 percent from 2005 to 2015 – the most recent data available from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Roughly 1,980 Michigan residents died in 2015 from an overdose of opioids or heroin – the seventh most deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations for overdoses are also up in Michigan – nearly 38 percent increase for opioids and 192 percent for heroin over the same period, according to Michigan’s health department. Some of the hospitalizations are for overdoses involving both heroin and opioids.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said the Snyder administration welcomed Trump’s order and noted the work of a gubernatorial opioid task force he heads. “Bold action is needed now,” Calley said in a statement, adding that the goal is to “give Americans more second chances and fewer funerals.”

Bold action is needed now and I applaud President Trump for declaring this epidemic a nationwide public health emergency today. This problem is only getting worse and we need to improve how we treat addiction and prevent it from occurring in the first place. Governor Snyder and I have a great team in Michigan working to curb the opioid epidemic and we are committed to working with President Trump and his administration to give Americans more second chances and fewer funerals."

The declaration alone will not direct additional federal funding to the opioid crisis, but federal agencies will be prioritize available grant money for addressing the crisis, federal officials said.

Congress hasn’t put money into the Public Health Emergency fund in recent years, so the White House plans to work with lawmakers to fund it this year, a federal official said.

The White House says the declaration will allow for expanded access to telemedicine services, including the remote prescribing of medicine commonly used for substance abuse or mental health treatment.

Officials also said the action will permit the shifting of resources within HIV/AIDS programs to help people eligible for those programs receive substance abuse treatment, which was mentioned because of the connection between HIV transmission and substance abuse.

Republican Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Tom Walberg of Tipton and Attorney General Bill Schuette were expected to attend Trump’s address at the White House.

Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor in 2018 and has been endorsed by Trump. Last month he joined an investigation with 40 other state attorneys general to examine opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Democrats, including Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township, have called on Trump to allow the government to negotiate lower prices for the drug naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives.

The price of naloxone has risen in recent years as the opioid epidemic worsened. Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray, costs $150 for a two-pack, and Evzio, an auto-injector, has gone from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 for a two-pack in 2017, according to a letter the senators sent Trump on Wednesday.

The senators said declaring a national emergency would allow the Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate reduced pricing for all units of the federal government. Trump’s opioid commission made the same recommendation this summer in its draft report.

Michigan Reps. Walberg and Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, are pushing for Congress to adopt Jessie’s Law, a bill that would direct the government to develop guidelines for including a patient’s history of addiction treatment in their electronic health records, with the patient’s consent.

“This information helps to better inform, I believe, a provider and avoids risks for relapse or dangerous side effects when a patient seeks treatment for a condition or illness separate from their addiction,” Walberg said Tuesday at a committee hearing.

“That was the genesis of this piece of legislation because of a very unfortunate outcome where things were missed.”

The legislation, which the Senate approved in August, was drafted in response to the death of Jessica Grubb, an Ann Arbor woman who moved to Michigan for long-term treatment of her heroin addiction.

Grubb was clean seven months before she had surgery for a running injury in February 2016. Even though her parents had warned hospital staff that she was a recovering addict, the doctor who discharged her prescribed Oxycodone pills for her recovery. She overdosed that night and died.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Dingell urged the administrator of the Food & Drug Administration to revise federal guidelines to help drug companies and innovators develop new forms of treating pain that are not addictive.

She is also concerned that people who have “legitimate” pain needs can continue receiving treatment as officials move to respond to the crisis.

“We have to make sure the pendulum doesn’t swing too far the other way. ... I’m married to man who is not going to be happy I’m talking publicly about this, who this room is named after, who has a legitimate pain need,” Dingell said, referring to retired Rep. John Dingell, who has chronic shoulder pain.

“And I’ve learned more about pain drugs that I ever wanted to do. And it’s becoming an even more serious problem for people with chronic disease.”

She has also had family experience with addiction, noting her sister died of a drug overdose and her father was addicted to prescription drugs “before anyone talked about it or knew what it was.”

