Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Washington — A California congresswoman says she was grabbed and kissed years ago as a Capitol Hill aide. And she’s urging staffers to share their stories of sexual harassment on a new hashtag, #MeTooCongress.

Jackie Speier posted a video on Twitter and YouTube describing the incident and asking others to share their stories.

The 67-year-old Democrat says, “Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long.”

She says as a House aide, the chief of staff “held my face, kissed me and stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

She says it’s time to reveal “the repulsive behavior that until now has thrived in the dark.”

Speier’s action comes three weeks after reports detailed allegations of decades of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

