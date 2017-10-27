Washington — The White House is confirming that President Donald Trump wants the Justice Department to lift a gag order on an undercover FBI informant who played a role in an FBI investigation into Russian attempts to influence the uranium industry.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN that the president believed “the FBI informant should be free to say what he knows.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa has called for the Justice Department to allow the FBI informant to speak to Congress.

Republicans have been pressing for details surrounding the purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company in 2010 during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump has called the uranium deal the “real Russia story” as opposed to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

