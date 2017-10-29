Reclaiming Our Time-The Women's Convention with US Rep Maxine Waters
People walk through the lobby at Cobo Center as they
People walk through the lobby at Cobo Center as they attend Reclaiming Our Time: The Women’s Convention, Saturday, October 28, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kelly Johnson, 19, of Somerset, MA, takes a nap on
Kelly Johnson, 19, of Somerset, MA, takes a nap on a couch at Cobo Center before attending The Women's Convention. She is a freshman at Wilmington College in Wilmingon, OH.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
NYC Light Brigade co-founder and director Athena Soules,
NYC Light Brigade co-founder and director Athena Soules, right, 38, of Brooklyn, NY, is interviewed. The NYC Light Brigade shows solidarity through light.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Purplepatiot.com co-founders Christine Templin, left,
Purplepatiot.com co-founders Christine Templin, left, 50, and her sister, Jean Templin, 47, both of Oakland, CA, share a laugh during an interview in the lobby of Cobo Center.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Stephanie Mascorro, 22, of Dallas, TX, rides a scooter
Stephanie Mascorro, 22, of Dallas, TX, rides a scooter past an information desk. She recently sprained her ankle and was advised by her doctor to stay off her feet.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
National event organizer Mia Ives-Rublee, 33, of Washington,
National event organizer Mia Ives-Rublee, 33, of Washington, D.C., is escorted by her 10-year-old female service Golden Labrador named, "Arianne."  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Thousands of women attend the convention.
Thousands of women attend the convention.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Women's National March co-chair Carmen Perez talks
Women's National March co-chair Carmen Perez talks during a panel discussion during The Women's Convention.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Makers.com employee Isabella Di Stefann, left, of New
Makers.com employee Isabella Di Stefann, left, of New York City, and Dr. Edelia Carthan, of Mississippi, a convention panelist and doctor of educaion, record the event with their cell phones.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Activist Chelle Bee, of Des Moines, IA, records the
Activist Chelle Bee, of Des Moines, IA, records the event.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Robin Digia, center, 37, of Southfield, and others
Robin Digia, center, 37, of Southfield, and others enthusiastically cheer during the program.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Erycka Montoya, 35, of New York City, celebrates during
Erycka Montoya, 35, of New York City, celebrates during a vocal performance during the convention. She is a former candidate for the NYC Council.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.
U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses attendees.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence, from left, Maxine
U.S. Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence, from left, Maxine Waters and Debbie Dingell hold hands as they are recognized after Waters speech.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Women of color who want to run for political office face a series of obstacles other candidates may not, sometimes even within their own parties, said a panel of local lawmakers and political candidates at the Women’s Convention on Sunday.

    “What we’re trying to do is change the face of power, change the face of leadership,” said Fayrouz Saad, a candidate for Congress in Michigan’s 11th District.

    Saad was part of a panel, “Running as Women of Color: Our Personal Stories,” one of several workshops at the three-day convention which has drawn roughly 5,000 women from all over the world to Cobo Center. The convention, which ends Sunday, is a follow-up to the historic Women’s March in March in January.

    Convention inspires women to engage, speak out

    Saad said women have an ability to see issues from multiple ways and their viewpoint is especially needed at the federal level. The recent health care debate was a good example of why more women are needed in office.

    “We need diverse representation in our elected leadership especially at the federal level because they’re making decisions that affect all of us,” she said.

    Waters to Women’s Convention: ‘We are reclaiming our time’

    Sommer Foster, the first African American woman elected to the Canton Township Board of Trustees, remembers a man who once told her she could have a future in politics with a “little training.” She said that wouldn’t have been said to a white man. She encouraged future women of color who want to run for office “to be authentic.”

    Thousands of women attend Reclaiming Our Time The Women’s Convention at Cobo Center, presented by The Women’s March, as they honor and listen to Congresswoman Maxine Waters speak. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

    A’Shanti Gholar said one of the challenges is changing what the face of power looks like. She recalled a conversation she said with a man of color who was a Lyft driver before November’s presidential election who planned to vote for Donald Trump. She asked why.

    “To him (the driver), that’s what power looks like,” Gholar said.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

