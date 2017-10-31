Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, right, points out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' costume, left, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington welcoming children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween, Oct. 30, 2017. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos decided to turn Monday evening’s White House Halloween party into a teachable moment, dressing up as the lead character from a discontinued Public Broadcasting Service cartoon series.

Many members of the Trump administration attended the party hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania but didn’t dress up. DeVos from the Grand Rapids area reportedly was one of the exceptions.

The advocate of private schools and alternative charter academies dressed up as Ms. Frizzle, a school bus driver on the “Magic School Bus” series who would turn her bus into a spaceship or an alligator or whatever was visually required to drive home that week’s educational lesson.

DeVos wore a flaming orange wig and ornate planet-filled black skirt.

The series ended 20 years ago, but the costume consumed White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, who was photographed pointing out DeVos to other party goers.

As part of the celebration, the president and his wife handed out candy to children dressed up in costumes.

