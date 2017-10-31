John Podesta, Clinton campaign chairman, speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The indictment that alleges covert foreign lobbying by two former Trump campaign officials is casting shadows on three powerful Washington lobbying and legal firms, with Democratic as well as Republican ties, broadening the stakes of the Russia investigation to both parties and drawing in Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Washington — The indictment that alleges covert foreign lobbying by two former Trump campaign officials is casting shadows on three powerful Washington lobbying and legal firms, with Democratic as well as Republican ties, broadening the stakes of the Russia investigation and drawing in the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

The Podesta Group, founded by Washington powerbroker Tony Podesta, was among the three firms cited by pseudonym or other references in the indictment, though none is charged with crimes. Prosecutors are implicating all three in covert work for pro-Russian Ukrainian interests, the heart of the criminal case against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

The indictment suggests the companies were more involved in the matter than previously acknowledged, even as it stops short of levelling accusations of criminal wrongdoing against the three.

Manafort and Gates, meanwhile, face 12 felony counts, including money laundering, conspiracy and acting as unregistered foreign agents. As described in the indictment, they led the covert lobbying, paying the three firms for performing some of the work.

Podesta stepped down from his namesake group following the indictment. His former partners are scrambling to recreate the firm under a new name and preserve its client base. His brother, John Podesta, ran the Clinton campaign.

Altogether, the episode demonstrates how fiercely competing political interests — Trump officials, the brother of his presidential rival’s campaign chief, a former Republican congressman, a former Obama administration attorney and more foes in the public arena — will partner behind the scenes at the intersection of money and lobbying in Washington. In his campaign, Trump called that intersection the swamp and promised to drain it.

Trump seized on the development with the Podesta Group as a chance to divert attention from the alleged criminal culpability of his campaign associates as the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller casts a wide net in its exploration of Russia’s attempts to interfere with the 2016 election and of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm,” the president tweeted.

The other firms involved in the criminal case against Manafort and Gates are Mercury Public Affairs, a venerable Republican lobbying firm whose Washington office is headed by former Republican Congressman Vin Weber; and prominent law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, known as Skadden Arps.

Mueller’s indictment focused in part on Manafort’s and Gates’ relationship with the firms and federal requirements requiring lobbyists for foreign governments to register with the Justice Department and disclose their activities.

“This is a textbook example” of undisclosed lobbying, said Joe Sandler, a Washington lawyer and expert on the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, a Nazi-era law intended to reveal foreign influence in the U.S. “If there’s reason for you to think that the shots are being called by a foreign agent, there are disclosure rules.”

Mercury was cited in the indictment as “Company A,” and the Podesta Group was cited as “Company B.” Skadden Arps was cited in the indictment but not by name.

The indictment said the firms were paid from accounts controlled by Manafort and Gates in Cyprus, the Grenadines and elsewhere.

In August 2016, AP revealed details about the covert lobbying campaign by Manafort and Gates that were among the foundations of this week’s criminal indictments. The details included emails of Gates giving instructions to Weber — Mercury’s managing partner — and an associate at the firm.

Mercury’s managing partner, Weber, flatly told AP in August 2016 that Gates and Manafort didn’t arrange for Mercury’s hiring for the lobbying effort and did not tell Mercury what to do.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iRDCfb