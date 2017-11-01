Buy Photo Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington — The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen’s lifetime appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in a 60-38 vote.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township voted in favor of Larsen, breaking with the majority of their Democratic colleagues.

“She’ll be a strong addition to that court and a benefit to our nation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said on the Senate floor, calling Larsen a “well-qualified” jurist with a record of independence and fairness.

Larsen, 48, of Scio Township previously taught at the University of Michigan Law School. She has served on the Michigan Supreme Court for two years.

President Donald Trump nominated Larsen on May 8 for the circuit court, which has jurisdiction over district courts in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. She would fill one of two vacancies on the court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved her nomination by a party line vote of 11-9 last month.

Some Democrats raised concerns about Larsen’s views on executive power and her inclusion on candidate Trump’s list of possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees.

Trump said those on the nominee list would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, though Larsen told the Judiciary Committee she had no idea how she got on Trump’s list and was not contacted about it or her views ahead of time.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, faulted Larsen for not renouncing the backing of a “dark-money” group, the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, which spent $140,000 on ads in Michigan supporting Larsen’s nomination.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the claim that Larsen is responsible for the actions of an outside group is “ridiculous,” adding it was “completely appropriate” for Larsen not to weigh into the political debate over the ads.

“The allegation that these ads are somehow a guarantee of how she will rule in the future is the most absurd thing that I’ve heard, based on her answers to my questions,” Grassley said on the floor Wednesday.

“I find it interesting that my colleagues who are complaining about conservative groups don’t seem to have the same concerns about groups on the left that are spending money to opposition to these nominees.”

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and 27 advocacy groups representing lesbian, gay and transgender interests attacked Larsen’s record on civil rights issues, highlighting her refusal to review a state appellate court’s decision regarding the parental rights of same-sex couples.

An Iowa native, Larsen graduated first in her class from the Northwestern University School of Law and later clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

She worked in private practice in Washington for two years before serving as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel from January 2002 to May 2003 under President George W. Bush, advising the White House and attorney general on constitutional and statutory law.

Her teaching career at UM included running the school’s judicial clerkship program and moot court program.

McConnell read aloud from a letter from an unidentified practitioner before the Michigan Supreme Court, who said he wasn’t a Republican, but that Larsen “approaches cases with an open mind and an independence from party affiliation. I believe that Justice Larsen has had a very positive influence on Michigan’s Supreme Court.”

Larsen’s pick was also praised by 29 former Justice Department and other government officials in both Republican and Democratic administrations from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, who wrote to lawmakers about Larsen’s “well-deserved reputation for acumen, integrity, and judgment, as well as deep respect for the rule of law.”

Nearly three dozen UM deans and colleagues also supported her nomination to the federal bench, calling her legal analysis “top flight” and praising her personal integrity and decency as “exceptional.”

“Not all of us share Justice Larsen’s views on judicial methodology,” the professors wrote to the Judiciary Committee in May. “But every single one of us agrees that she will be an outstanding federal judge, and we are unanimous in urging you to support her nomination.”

