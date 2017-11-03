President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear leis as they arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii — President Donald Trump is stopping in Hawaii on the eve of his first Asia trip.

Trump arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam late Friday after a daylong flight from Washington. He departs Saturday for Japan, the first stop on the five-nation, 11-day Asia journey.

In Hawaii, Trump is scheduled to meet with leaders of the U.S. Pacific Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the region. A key discussion topic likely will be North Korea’s nuclear threat, a crisis that will shadow Trump’s trip. He’ll also meet with the governors of Alaska, Hawaii and Pacific U.S. territories.

Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, also tours the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the Pearl Harbor site dedicated to the attack that drew the U.S. into World War II.

