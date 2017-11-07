Buy Photo Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield said she would have investigated any sexual harassment allegations and fired anyone “engaged in sexually harassing behavior” in her office had she been notified.

But, Lawrence said in a statement, “none of the concerns brought to my attention involved allegations of sexual harassment.”

Lawrence issued the statement after several former aides told Politico that Dwayne Duron Marshall, Lawrence’s chief of staff, sexually harassed them. Three unnamed former female aides told Politico they personally brought complaints to Lawrence about Marshall inappropriately touching them or commenting on their appearances.

The congresswoman recently introduced legislation that would require congressional staffers to take an online course on sexual harassment. She is a former harassment complaint investigator for the federal government. Lawrence said in a statement that the first she’d heard of any allegations against Marshall were in the report published Tuesday.

The anonymous former aides told Politico they did not use the words “sexual harassment” in their complaints to Lawrence, but they did raise concerns about Marshall’s alleged actions. The aides told Politico that Lawrence is well aware of Marshall’s conduct in the office. Some of the unnamed aides allege they told Lawrence that Marshall’s behavior was the reason they quit.

“As in any office environment, there have been occasions when employees have brought workplace concerns to my attention and those concerns were promptly addressed,” Lawrence said in a statement emailed to The Detroit News. “Had I been made aware of any concerns about sexual harassment in my office, those concerns would have been promptly investigated and appropriate disciplinary action taken, including termination of employment of any individual engaged in sexually harassing behavior.”

Lawrence said she wants to hear directly from current or former employees about inappropriate sexual conduct of behaviors in her office.

“These individuals can be assured that they will not be retaliated against for sharing this information,” she said. “It is unfortunate that I am just learning of these allegations by unidentified former employees for the first time. My office will nonetheless take all necessary steps to root out and address any inappropriate behavior.”

Lawrence said she will work with the House and outside independent resources to investigate and assess “the current environment of my office.”

