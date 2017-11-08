Buy Photo About 150 gun owners gathered on the lawn of the Capitol, Wednesday April 13, 2016, for the annual Second Amendment March, celebrating their legal right to carry guns in the open in Michigan. Despite outcry from Democrats and school groups, people could carry concealed guns inside schools, bars, preschools, churches and other places where they’re currently prohibited under a plan the Senate approved Wednesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Lansing — Despite outcry from Democrats and school groups, people could carry concealed guns inside schools, bars, preschools, churches and other places where they’re currently prohibited under a plan the Senate approved Wednesday.

The Republican-led Senate approved the bills in a series of 26-11 and 25-12 votes along party lines. Sen. Marty Knollenberg of Troy was the only Republican to vote no — on Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof’s bill to allow guns in gun-free zones.

Meekhof, R-West Olive, fast-tracked the plan after a Senate committee he chairs signed off on the legislation Tuesday and two days after a shooting in a Texas church. Meekhof had told reporters Tuesday that “now is the time,” although he said the unexpected urgency after months of stalling has nothing to do with the latest mass shooting.

On Wednesday, Meekhof urged passage to prevent atrocities like the one in Texas and elsewhere.

“I believe the recent events highlight a need to consider how we deter those” citizens intent on violence, Meekhof said, adding that having highly trained gun owners carry their weapons in more places “may very well be the deterrent to those individuals who seek out opportunities to commit heinous acts.”

The legislation would allow schools to prohibit staff from carrying concealed pistols if they so choose. Universities would also be able to decide whether to allow weapons on their campus or dorms if it becomes law.

The plan faces an uncertain fate in the Republican-controlled state House. It’s also unclear whether Gov. Rick Snyder – who has opposed expanding gun access in the past, citing safety concerns – will back it.

Democrats failed to get a series of amendments to the legislation approved and opposed the entire package of bills Wednesday, arguing they would make students and others less safe.

Calling it “pistols in preschools legislation,” Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing, said the package “does absolutely nothing to stop bad guys from obtaining guns in the first place,” which he pointed to as the heart of the problem.

Hertel proposed an amendment that failed to get Republican support to stop people on the no-fly list from obtaining a concealed pistol license.

“If you’re too dangerous for Southwest (Airlines), you should be too dangerous for Smith and Wesson,” Hertel said.

Republican lawmakers amended the legislation Wednesday to allow concealed pistol carriers to carry their guns at the Grand Rapids and Detroit airports from the curb to the Transportation Security Authority checkpoint, said Meekhof spokeswoman Amber McCann.

Another Democrat amendment from Sen. David Knezek of Dearborn Heights to pay for bulletproof vests for teachers was shot down by Republicans.

“I want to touch on just how tone-deaf this legislation is,” Knezek said in his no-vote explanation. “Yet here we are, just days after yet another church shooting – a word I still can’t even fathom exists in our lexicon – a church shooting. And we are getting ready to pass legislation regarding this. So lets be clear and lets be honest: In this chamber, we do not give a damn about the timing of these events because we have become numb to them entirely.

“We pretend like we have absolutely no other choice than to accept a United States of America that is more violent, more homicidal, and more helpless than the rest of the civilized world,” he continued.

Devin Patrick Kelley is accused of killing 26 and wounding 20 others Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Investigators said they believe, based on the evidence, that Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders, one of whom was armed, and crashed his car.

Kelley was able to buy weapons because the Air Force acknowledged that it didn't enter Kelley’s criminal history into the federal database used to conduct background checks on citizens looking to purchase a firearm. Three weapons recovered from Kelley’s body and car were purchased by the shooter.

Republicans say the legislation would help prevent disruptions in schools because those with concealed pistol licenses can already legally carry guns into Michigan schools under state law as long as they wear the weapons openly. Such an open display can cause anxiety or disrupt the learning environment, Meekhof and other supporters say.

The package would open other areas that prohibit them such as churches, bars and stadiums, according to the legislation.

It is currently illegal in Michigan for people to carry concealed weapons in schools, day care centers, sports arenas, stadiums, bars, places of worship, hospitals, colleges or universities and casinos.

The Senate leader said the intent is to make sure that trained gun-wielders have the opportunity to fight back if or when there’s a mass shooter on the loose. He and other supporters say that “gun-free” areas are essentially “criminal empowerment zones” where mass shooters can take advantage of people who are helpless to defend themselves.

Meekhof had previously said that he wanted to explore the issue after tensions cooled following the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and wounded 500 others.

He also said he’s waiting to consider a separate House plan that would scrap concealed pistol training requirement. The Senate leader said he’s open to the plan, but that he’s pushing to expand gun access in “gun free” zones first.

The plan now goes to the House.

