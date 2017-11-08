Buy Photo Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies help with security outside Andiamo’s Celebrity Showroom in Warren where Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak Wednesday night (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Warren — Protesters were gathering here Wednesday evening ahead of a scheduled speech by Steve Bannon, staking out a political battleground won last fall by Republican President Donald Trump.

Bannon, a self-described economic nationalist who is attempting to reshape the Republican Party, helped lead the Trump campaign and worked in the White House as chief strategist through August.

In those roles, and as CEO of the Breitbart news and opinion website, Bannon has “fomented white supremacy and misogynistic hate,” said Robert Fidler of the Metro-Detroit Political Action Network, which helped organize the protest.

Bannon was expected to keynote a Macomb GOP “unity dinner” later Wednesday at Andiamo’s Celebrity Showroom in Warren marking the one-year anniversary of Trump’s surprise election victory.

Law enforcement officials monitored the demonstrations ahead of the event. Warren police were limiting access to the building, and horse-mounted deputies from the sheriff’s department tin neighboring Oakland County lined the opposite side of East 14 Mile Road.

Trump won Macomb County 54 percent to 42 percent in 2016, a margin that helped propel him to a 10,704-vote victory in Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton. He was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

Critics who “ascribe racial attitudes” to Bannon are “just ludicrous,” Macomb County GOP strategist Jamie Roe said ahead of the speech, arguing his focus on trade deals and secure borders can appeal across racial lines.

Early attendees included Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is running for governor and is endorsed by Trump, and former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr., who is running for U.S. Senate.

Fifty to 75 protesters had gathered outside the event, blasting the county party for inviting Bannon to Warren.

“I think it’s very clear where they stand ideologically,” Fidler said. “We feel as an organization that something this virulently evil must be resisted at all levels of society. There isn’t any room to stay neutral on this.”

As a Trump adviser, Bannon pushed to reduce immigration and restrict free trade. Upon resigning, he returned to run Brietbart, which has been accused of publishing racially charged content while fueling the rise of the controversial “alt-right” movement.

“By definition, that puts him at least as a fellow traveler to white supremacists,” said Bruce Coppola of Macomb Township. “Unfortunately the Republican Party has really been taken over by an extremist fringe, and Mr. Bannon represents that.”

The Bannon appearance also prompted activists and groups such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Michigan chapter, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Michigan Muslim Community Council and Michigan United to coordinate a counter event at the Islamic Organization of North America in Warren.

“Stand In Unity Against Hate, Xenophobia, and Islamophobia,” which also was slated to include elected officials, aimed to divert attention from Bannon as well as boost morale on the first anniversary of Trump’s election, said Hassan Sheikh, executive director of Emgage Michigan, a nonprofit focused on voter education that helped organize the gathering.

“We want to focus the message on progress. All these groups coming together with the intentions of standing against hatred and building a better Michigan is very important,” Sheikh said.

Meshawn Maddock of Milford, a Trump supporter who has helped organize events to support the president, dismissed demonstrator accusations that Bannon is racist.

“He’s not,” Maddock said. “He is a God-loving American, he is out to clean house, and I cannot wait to hear what he has to say tonight.”

Protesters were also bashing Andiamo’s, whose owner Joe Vicari has said his business does not discriminate against guests that request to rent the venue, no matter their political views.

“We believe Steve Bannon is exactly the type of person you should discriminate against,” Fidler said. “…Steve Bannon has a right to free speech, meaning nobody is going to arrest him for that, but we do not have to tolerate him.”

Bannon was expected to speak to a crowd of roughly 750 after the Macomb GOP said tickets to the fundraiser dinner sold out in less than two days. Admission cost $70 for individual tickets and up to $1,000 for a gold sponsor package that included 10 tickets with preferred seating locations, access to a VIP reception and a full page advertisement in the event program.

Bannon has a history of challenging “establishment” Republicans. In 2016, he helped raise the profile of a primary challenger to House Speaker Paul Ryan, and this year he has reportedly threatened to back primary challengers against all incumbent GOP senators except Ted Cruz of Texas.

Bannon reportedly fought with Trump’s original chief of staff Reince Priebus, who resigned, and belittled Trump’s daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner before leaving the White House in August.

“If you are a Republican candidate anywhere in the United States and you are not on the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Trump train, you need to get out of our way,” Maddock said. “I have a feeling that’s exactly what we’re going to hear Bannon say tonight.”

Roe said the election anniversary event makes sense as a “unity” dinner because Macomb Republicans remain a unified force.

Trump campaigned in Macomb County three times as he targeted blue-collar workers with his message of economic nationalism and tirades against international trade deals, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, which his administration is attempting to renegotiate.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zHdmLT