The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed by a voice vote former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra of Holland to be ambassador to the Netherlands.

Hoekstra retired from Congress in 2011 after 18 years and last year co-chaired President Donald Trump's campaign in Michigan.

Trump nominated him for the ambassadorship in July, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed him last month. He is a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Congratulations to my friend and mentor Pete Hoekstra on being confirmed to serve as Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said in a statement. “West Michigan and our nation will be well represented with Ambassador Hoekstra working to strengthen the historic economic and cultural ties between the United States and the Netherlands.”

Hoekstra is a native-born Dutchman who immigrated with his parents to the United States at age 3.

