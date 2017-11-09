Michigan State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township (Photo: Michigan House GOP)

Lansing — A fetus or embryo could be considered a victim of a violent crime for sentencing purposes under a bill the state House approved Thursday.

The bill passed 63-44, mostly along party lines, with one Democrat voting for it -- Rep. Brian Elder of Bay City. The bill would legally consider a fetus or embryo a “person” when it comes to sentencing violent offenders, according to the legislation.

Under state law, any crime against a person requires a scoring of points based on the number of victims who are endangered by property loss, physical injury or death. A fetus or embryo would be counted among the victims when a judge considers a prison sentence for a convicted assailant.

A higher number of points usually leads to a harsher sentence under the state’s guidelines.

Democrats on Thursday bristled at the suggestion that fetuses should be considered as people in criminal sentencing, re-opening a divide with socially conservative Republicans who have argued that fetuses are people.

Democrats said the legislation is continuing the abortion battle by other means and would end up putting more people behind bars for longer at a time when the state’s $2 billion Corrections Department budget is already under pressure from long prison sentences. But the number of state inmates has been declining.

“This bill will place one more brick in the wall of our prison industrial complex,” said Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.

The legislation, sponsored by freshman state Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, would codify a recent ruling of the Michigan Court of Appeals that a fetus could be counted as a victim without declaring the fetus to be a person, according to a House Fiscal Agency analysis.

Hornberger called the bill “common sense legislation that will protect women and unborn children from being victims of crime.”

The opinion came in a 2016 case in which the defendant pled guilty to feloniously assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. Counting the fetus as a victim added 10 points to the sentencing score and increased the defendant’s sentencing guidelines range from 12 to 24 months imprisonment to 14 to 29 months imprisonment.

The bill would require the fetus or embryo “be counted as a person” in determining the number of victims affected by the crime, according to the agency analysis.

