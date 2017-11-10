White House advisor Ivanka Trump speaks at a forum on tax reform at Volk Packaging, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Biddeford, Maine. (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty / AP)

Biddeford, Maine — White House adviser Ivanka Trump says a tax bill that has faced heavy criticism from Democrats is a key to her father’s goals of growing the economy and helping the middle class.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter made the comments during an appearance at an event Friday in Maine. Maine Public reports Ivanka Trump says the tax plan is about “supporting American families.”

The event was a forum at Volk Packaging Corp. in Biddeford. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins also attended. Collins is a Republican like the president, but the two have frequently disagreed about issues such as health care.

Ivanka Trump has publicly supported a tax reform package backed by Republicans. She has said it would benefit working families and has stumped for it at other events in recent weeks.

