Washington — A Republican congresswoman says she was recently told by a trusted source that a member of Congress exposed himself to a staffer.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., said Tuesday at a House hearing on preventing sexual harassment on Capitol Hill that she was told about a staffer who quit her job after a lawmaker asked her to bring work material to his house, then exposed himself.

Stories of sexual harassment and gender hostility are continuing to come to light in various industries, including entertainment and politics.

Comstock did not name the member nor the staffer.

Rep. Jackie Speier at the same hearing said there are two current members who have been involved in sexual harassment.

