Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens at the beginning of a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Washington – Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a raised voice and defiant tone, strongly defended himself Tuesday against allegations that he had misled members of Congress about his knowledge of communications between Russians and associates of President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

“In all of my testimony, I can only do my best to answer all of your questions as I understand them and to the best of my memory,” Sessions said in prepared remarks to the House Judiciary Committee. “But I will not accept, and reject, accusations that I have ever lied under oath. That is a lie.”

Sessions, who led a foreign policy advisory council for the Trump campaign, said he did not recall an encounter with another campaign adviser, Carter Page, who has said he told Sessions last year that he was preparing to visit Russia.

And he said that though he did not initially remember a separate meeting with George Papadopoulos, another aide who pleaded guilty last month to lying to the FBI, Sessions says he now recalls having told Papadopoulos that he was not authorized to represent the Trump campaign before the Russian government.

“I pushed back, I’ll just say it that way,” Sessions said under questioning.

The appearance before the committee comes amid deepening questions about Sessions’ awareness of contacts during the election effort between Russian government intermediaries and associates of the Trump campaign.

In the hearing, Sessions said the Justice Department “can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents.”

Sessions’ statement was in response to questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee asking about President Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting that Sessions investigate Democratic rivals.

Sessions on Monday left open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal.

But before the committee Tuesday, he denied Trump has influenced his decision-making. Sessions says that would be improper.

Sessions told the committee: “I have not been improperly influenced and would not be improperly influenced” despite the president’s “bold” comments.

Sessions also said at the hearing he has “no reason to doubt” women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when they were minors.

Moore is running for the seat Sessions held until his confirmation earlier this year. But Sessions declined to say whether he thinks Moore should drop out of the race.

Women have accused Moore of groping them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Sessions says that would normally be a case for state prosecutors. But he also says the Justice Department will “evaluate every case as to whether it would be investigated.”

Some Republicans have floated the idea of abandoning Moore and rallying around a write-in candidate, perhaps Sessions, who remains popular in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jpYWJ8