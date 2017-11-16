Ted Nugent warms up the crowd at a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in 2016 in Grand Rapids. Nugent, a Michigan native who now primarily resides in Texas, is backing Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette’s run for governor.. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Motor City Madman Ted Nugent, a Michigan native who now primarily resides in Texas, is backing Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette’s run for governor in the Mitten State.

The outspoken musician endorsed Schuette during an appearance on Traverse City classic rock radio station “The Bear,” telling hosts he’d like to see Michigan elect Schuette “as our next governor,” according to comments distributed by the campaign.

“We’ve got people in this state that are pure, absolute constitutionalists that will represent We the People with truth, logic and common sense,” Nugent said. “I hope Michigan stays on the red course.”

Nugent is a vocal supporter of GOP President Donald Trump, who has also endorsed Schuette, and was a fixture last fall at his campaign events in Michigan. He made waves at a Trump rally in Sterling Heights, where he grabbed his crotch and told the crowd: “I got your blue state right here baby. Black and blue.”

Schuette, in a release celebrating the endorsement, noted it came on the opening day of Michigan deer hunting season.

“Ted and I have built a friendship based on love of hunting, freedom, and strength of our country,” he said in a statement. “He appreciates Michigan’s proud tradition of sportsmen and understands the importance of protecting the Second Amendment.”

Nugent reportedly lives in Texas but also owns a ranch near Jackson, Michigan. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller recently named Nugent his re-election campaign chairman.

AG called ‘political hack’

A national Republican strategist who helped lead multiple presidential campaigns and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s 2010 run has been poking Schuette online.

John Weaver, a leading GOP Trump critic and chief strategist for Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, recently called Schuette a “political hack” on Twitter.

He later retweeted a 1990 Detroit Free Press article in which Schuette, who has held elected or appointed office for the better part of three decades, blasted then-U.S. Sen. Carl Levin for making “a career” out of politics.

Reached by phone this week, Weaver said he is not working for Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, who is also expected to run against Schuette for the GOP nomination to replace Snyder, or any other 2018 campaign in Michigan.

While he is “a fan” of Calley’s and has continued to do some contract work for Snyder’s “Making Government Accountable” non-profit, Weaver said he’s only criticizing Schuette as “a bystander.”

“I know how hard it has been for the Snyder-Calley team to kind of turn the tide in Lansing about politics as usual and putting people first and special interests second,” he told The Detroit News.

“I have no doubt that Schuette will return Michigan to the politics as usual. Whatever the political flavor of the month is, through his career, he’ll track it. That’s who he’s been. That’s who he is.”

Calley, who has not yet announced a campaign but is expected to run for governor, continues to work exclusively with consultant John Yob of the Grand Rapids-based Strategic National firm.

Disclosure report not filed

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful John James has not filed a financial disclosure report, as required by federal law.

Candidates are supposed to file the disclosure report within 30 days of becoming a candidate.

James, an Iraq veteran from Farmington Hills, officially announced his bid for Senate on Sept. 21, but he became a candidate for the purposes of federal law when he raised more than $5,000 for his campaign — a benchmark he passed in August.

James did not request a deadline extension, which was available for up to 90 days.

When asked about the omission Wednesday, his campaign said the report will be filed in the next few days “before the deadline.”

“It sounds like the political establishment is finally paying attention to conservative outsider John James,” campaign manager Tori Sachs said in a statement.

“As voters learn more about John being a West Point grad, Iraq combat veteran and job creator, they know that he will fight for them, unlike the professional politicians.”

The other GOP candidate, retired Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Young Jr. filed his disclosure report Sept. 6.

Young reported just over $202,800 in salary from the State of Michigan (he retired in April) and $7,500 from Michigan State University, where he is an adjunct professor.

Young also listed just over $49,000 in salary from the law firm Dickinson Wright PLLC in Lansing, where he is of counsel. He and his wife reported holdings in mutual funds, stocks and retirement funds.

Young declared that he held no outside positions, had no reportable agreement or arrangements with an outside entity, and had no liabilities worth more than $10,000 during the reporting period.

Young and James are vying to take on five-term Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing. Stabenow’s report in May included her $72,380 annual pension from the State of Michigan. She also disclosed two mortgages and a home equity line of credit valued at $250,001 to $500,000.

Contributors: Melissa Nann Burke, Jonathan Oosting

