Washington – The federal Office of Compliance has paid more than $17 million over the last 20 years to resolve claims of sexual harassment, pay disputes and other workplace violations filed by congressional employees.

The independent office says it doesn’t break the figures down because the cases may involve violations of multiple statutes. The office was established in 1995 by a law that protects more than 30,000 legislative branch employees nationwide.

The office released the numbers amid a wave of revelations of sexual harassment in entertainment, business and politics.

Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, faces a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior. Franken has personally apologized to the woman who said he forcibly kissed her and groped her during a 2006 USO tour.

