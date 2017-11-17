Beth Clement, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s chief legal counsel, was picked to become a Michigan Supreme Court justice on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 (Photo: Michigan Governor’s Office)

Lansing — Gov. Rick Snyder didn’t go far to fill an opening on the Michigan Supreme Court, picking his longtime executive office staffer and chief legal counsel Beth Clement for the post.

Clement will replace former Justice Joan Larsen, who was promoted to the U.S. District Court of Appeals by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Snyder said Clement will be an excellent “rule of law” judge on the state’s highest court.

“I’m convinced of that. I’ve seen her legal mind work in a number of ways,” he said in a press conference announcing the appointment.

With the appointment, Republican nominees again hold a 5-2 majority on the court.

Clement has served as Snyder’s chief legal counsel since a staff shakeup in April 2016. She has worked for the governor in various roles since he took office in 2011 and previously worked as his cabinet secretary.

Asked whether she would recuse herself from Flint water crisis cases or other legal matters involving past actions by the governor’s office, Clement said she would consider each case individually.

“There will be conflicts,” she acknowledged, “and I will look at each and every case as they come in. I’m aware of those potentials.”

Clement was joined at the press conference by her husband Tom and their three children.

She vowed a “fair and impartial interpretation of the law as written.”

Snyder holds a personal majority on the state Supreme Court. Clement is his fifth appointment, including the recently departed Larsen. Past appointees Brian Zahra and David Viviano have since won re-election, while Kurtis Wilder was tapped to serve an open seat in May.

Larsen’s departure had temporarily left Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, a Democratic nominee, as the only woman on the court.

Chief Justice Stephen Markman welcomed Clement to the court ahead of oral arguments scheduled for December.

“As a lawyer and counselor to our state’s governor, as well as to legislative branch leaders, Beth brings remarkable legal experience, respect for the rule of law, and a reputation for judiciousness to the court,” Markman said in a statement. “I have no doubt that she will only build upon this reputation, and contribute significantly to the work of the Court from her very first day in her new position.”

