Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., considered seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: Susan Walsh / AP)

Lansing — Michigan Congressman Fred Upton said Friday he will not run for U.S. Senate and will instead seek re-election to his current post, ending speculation the St. Joseph Republican would challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow next year.

“I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Upton said in a statement. “There was a path, but today we are choosing not to follow it.”

The GOP field for the U.S. Senate seat now includes former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Young of Laingsburg, and businessman John James of Farmington Hills. Grosse Pointe businessman Sandy Pensler is also considering a run.

Upton, who has served in congress since 1987, is Michigan’s senior Republican in Washington D.C. He openly discussed the possibility of a Senate campaign and appeared to be laying the groundwork for a potential run at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in September.

Instead, Upton said Friday he will continue to focus on constituent services and active efforts in Congress, including a House-approved tax reform plan he voted for Thursday.

“We need focus and fortitude in Washington now more than ever,” he said. “We are full speed ahead for re-election in 2018.”

Several Democrats have already announced plans to challenge Upton in the 6th Congressional District. The primary field includes 2016 nominee Paul Clements, physician Matt Longjohn, attorney George Franklin, professor David Benac, chemist Eponine Garrod and biologist Rich Eichholz.

