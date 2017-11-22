Buy Photo David Fischer (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

President Donald Trump has nominated Suburban Collection Chairman and CEO David Fischer to be the U.S. Ambassador in Morocco.

Suburban Collection is one of the largest automotive dealership groups in the country and the largest privately held auto group in Michigan. Fischer is also a prominent philanthropist who backed Republican Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign and donated $250,000 toward Trump’s inauguration in January.

Fischer helped raise $55 million for the $145 million renovation of the Argonaut Building in Detroit’s Midtown, according to the Suburban Collection. He has also been a member of the Judicial Tenure Commission in Detroit since 2012.

Morocco, nestled between Spain and Algeria on Africa’s northwestern coast, has a population of about 34 million people. Its economy is based primarily on agriculture, tourism, the automotive industry, phosphates, textiles and apparel, according to the Central Intelligence Agency.

Another Michiganian — U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, from Holland — was confirmed earlier in November as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

