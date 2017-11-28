Buy Photo Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Lansing — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley confirmed Tuesday he is running to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder, ending months of speculation over the Portland Republican’s 2018 plans.

Calley, 40, will attempt to be the first Michigan lieutenant governor to succeed his boss in 50 years, and the first to win election since voters approved the state’s strict term-limits law in 1992.

In announcing his campaign, Calley stressed economic growth under the Snyder administration, including the creation of more than 500,000 jobs.

“We set out to make Michigan the comeback state and that’s exactly what we did,” he said in a statement. “I am running for governor to build on this strong foundation and make Michigan the most prosperous state in the nation.”

Calley joins a GOP primary field that includes Attorney General Bill Schuette of Midland, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck of Canton Township and Saginaw obstetrician Jim Hines.

Schuette leads the early GOP fund-raising battle and has dominated the endorsement wars, already securing backing from leading Republican officials such as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Calley was expected to formally launch his campaign on Tuesday through a series of statewide interviews. He also released a “continue the comeback” video ad online and published an “agenda to take Michigan to the next level.”

The agenda calls for improving education, filling 100,000 skilled trades jobs in his first four years, eradicating the opioid epidemic, transforming the state’s social service system “into a springboard for employment” and brining civility to public service.

A lieutenant governor has not been promoted in Michigan since 1969, when former Gov. George Romney left office to join the Nixon administration. Lt. Gov. Bill Milliken took over as governor and won re-election the following year.

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus ran to replace Gov. John Engler in 2002 but lost to Democratic Attorney General Jennifer Granholm in the general election. Granholm’s lieutenant governor, John Cherry, ran to replace her in 2010 but dropped out early amid fund-raising struggles.

Calley enters the race an underdog but has a high-profile ally in Snyder, a prolific fundraiser who has repeatedly called his right-hand man the best lieutenant governor in the country.

Snyder’s approval ratings plummeted in recent years amid the Flint contaminated water crisis and have not yet fully recovered, posing a challenge for Calley, who positioned himself as the public face of state-led recovery efforts in 2016.

Calley is not distancing himself from Snyder. Instead, he is championing economic gains the state made the past seven years under the Republican’s watch.

Snyder joined Calley at a short press conference Monday afternoon, complimenting the lieutenant governor’s leading role in tax reform, mental health and the fight against opioid abuse.

“I’m proud to have such a wonderful partner,” Snyder said.

While Calley has courted conservatives by launching a petition drive to make the Michigan Legislature a part-time body, grassroots activists have criticized the Snyder administration over various policies, including gas tax hikes to fund road repairs and Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Calley has also faced some blowback for withdrawing his endorsement of Trump during last year’s presidential election after old recordings surfaced of Trump making vulgar and sexually-charged comments about women.

Calley said at the time the lewd recordings made it “impossible” for him to continue supporting Trump, but he did end up voting for the president by straight-ticket GOP ballot.

A super political action committee supporting Schuette on Tuesday unveiled a new “Calley abandoned Trump” website to highlight his position in the 2016 election.

“When Republicans needed Brian Calley the most during the last election, Brian Calley abandoned them,” said Stu Sandler, executive director of the Better Jobs Stronger Families super PAC. “Conservatives will never forget how Brian Calley called for actions that would have led to President Hillary Clinton.”

Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon called Calley’s announcement “the least anticipated announcement since his last announcement,” referencing the May 31 event on Mackinac Island he used to launch the part-time Legislature petition drive.

“The Republican primary is a choice between the ineffectual cheerleader of a failed Snyder administration and a glory hound attorney general whose political ambitions are his only priority,” Dillon said in a statement.

Michigan gubernatorial primaries, set for Aug. 7, are still more than nine months away. Voters will decide the state’s next governor in a Nov. 6 general election.

Top contenders for the Democratic nomination include former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer of East Lansing, former Detroit health commissioner Abdul El-Sayed and Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar.

Snyder was also expected to attend a private fundraiser for Calley Monday evening at the Orchard Lake home of Colby and Mark Mitchell, co-founder of the Lorient private investment firm and former chief executive of U.S. Medical Management.

An invitation obtained by The Detroit News listed five event chairs who each paid and raised at least $25,000 to attend the reception. Other donor “opportunities” included $500 for a regular ticket, $5,000 to be part of the host committee and $10,000 to be an event co-chair, according to the invitation.

While he was not a formal gubernatorial candidate until now, Calley had continued to raise funds through his lieutenant governor committee. State records show he’d raised more than $1.5 million through Oct. 20 and had $1.7 million in cash reserves.

Schuette had built up a $2.3 million war chest by late October.

