As a former staffer who accused U.S. Rep John Conyers of sexual harassment took her story public Thursday, a longtime family friend said the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat had been hospitalized for “tremendous stress.”

With news media assembled outside of his home and with allegations of sexual misconduct mounting, political consultant Sam Riddle said “(Conyers is under) tremendous stress due to media hounding and political vultures and serial accusers.

“That type of stress would affect anybody.”

Riddle spoke to the media in front of the gated property on Seven Mile in Detroit.

What ailment Conyers is suffering and whether it was life-threatening, Riddle couldn't say, adding that he had no medical degree or direct knowledge, and that what he knew came via Conyers' wife, Monica.

Riddle called the women who made accusations against Conyers “serial abusers” trying to take down a man whose political career stretches back a half-century. He said it wouldn't work.

“In Detroit, we fight back,” Riddle said, referring to Conyers' resolve to remain in an office some have said he should leave. “(Conyers) will not back down.”

A former staffer took her story of sexual harassment public Thursday morning despite a confidentiality agreement she signed as part of a settlement with Conyers in 2015.

“I felt it was worth the risk to stand up for all the women in the workforce that are voiceless. Ordinary women like me,” Marion Brown said during a “Today Show” interview in NBC.

Brown said Conyers “touched me in different ways” over the years she worked for him and “violated my body.”

In one instance, she said, Conyers invited her to a hotel room in Chicago under the guise of discussing business but was in his underwear when she arrived.

“He asked me to satisfy him sexually,” she said. “He pointed to areas of, genital areas of his body and asked me to, you know, touch it.”

Conyers settled a complaint with Brown in 2015 after she claimed she was fired for refusing his sexual advances. He paid her roughly $27,000 through his congressional office budget but, as part of the settlement, denied her allegations.

Through his attorney, Conyers has also denied allegations by other women that have surfaced since Buzzfeed News first reported on the settlement on Nov. 20.

Brown, 61, worked for Conyers for more than a decade, according to staffing records on the Legistorm website. She did not quit, she said, because she still found enjoyment in her job and need the money as a single mother of four children.

When Brown refused to satisfy him sexually, “he asked me to find other people that would,” she said.

“It got worse” when Conyers’ wife, Monica Conyers, went to prison on bribery charges in 2010, she said. “I would get phone calls asking for me to come to hotels.”

Brown said she reported her claims to her boss in Conyers’ Detroit office but did not see any changes in the congressman’s behavior.

Conyers returned to his home in Detroit late Tuesday amid growing calls for his resignation, including from three House Democrats. While he has missed votes in congress, his attorney said Wednesday that Conyers does not have any immediate plans to resign.

“He’s not going to be forced out of office, and no one has told him he has to leave,” attorney Arnold Reed told The Detroit News.

“If Mr. Conyers decides that he’s going to stay in office, if he’s going to do whatever, it’s going to be his decision, and he’s going to do what’s in the best interest of the American people and the people who have elected him,” Reed said.

Reed again denied all claims against Conyers, saying the congressman has not touched anyone inappropriately or made any sexual advances.

“Some people equate denying these allegations to shaming victims, but that’s their problem,” Reed said. “We’re not in the business of shaming anyone. We’re in the business of fighting these allegations tooth and nail.”

Brown acknowledged she is taking a risk by breaking her confidentiality agreement in her 2015 settlement but said she felt compelled to give voice to the allegations she made at the time.

“I want everyone to know it was serious,” she said. “I did it three years ago, and Congressman Conyers came out and basically called me a liar. So I’m here to say I’m not a liar.”

Brown was joined by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, who on Monday called on the congressional Office of Compliance, which handles harassment complaints, to release her client from the confidentiality agreement.

After reaching a settlement with Brown, Conyers put her back on his payroll in mid-2015, paying her $27,111.74 between June 16 and Sept. 15, according salary data compiled by Legistorm.

