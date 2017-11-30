Buy Photo Sen Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders have reached agreement on a local government retirement reform package they hope will win over police, fire and other public employee unions that protested at the state Capitol this week.

A 16-bill package set for introduction in the state House and Senate would create a five-step system to identify communities with major unfunded pension or retiree health care liabilities and work with them to create a plan to work down the long-term debts.

The state would appoint a three-member Financial Management Team to broker a consent agreement with any struggling local government that fails to develop a corrective plan on its own, which officials said should be rare.

The Snyder administration has been working closely with union groups who had bashed early drafts of the proposal, suggesting it could force communities to cut retirement benefits promised to municipal and county government employees.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, said the bills were scaled back after union input to more closely mirror recommendations made in July by a Snyder-appointed task force.

“When everybody doesn’t like something about it, you’re probably in the right spot,” Meekhof told reporters ahead of the bill introductions. “We’re rapidly approaching that and hope to make moves on it next week.”

Roughly 80 to 85 percent of municipal and county governments are managing their employee retirement systems well, and the legislation will not force any changes in those communities, the Senate leader said.

“They can continue to offer a defined benefit if they wish,” Meekhof said.

Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union President Mark Docherty said staff attorneys were reviewing a draft of the legislation. He declined to comment on specifics until and after the bills have been introduced.

“The administration has tried to make some improvements, but we’re not sure without seeing the language if it goes far enough,” Docherty said. “We’ll continue to work with them and will respond back if we have concerns.”

Docherty helped organize a Wednesday rally that brought hundreds of police and fire fighters to the state Capitol to fight against any reductions in pension or health care benefits.

The version set for introduction incorporates union recommendations, according to Senate Republicans.

“The purpose here is to create a pathway for a plan. There’s no desire to take over or to force a change (in a community) and no desire to take away benefits,” said Meekhof spokeswoman Amber McCann. “This isn’t imposing anything on them.”

She said as few as 30 local pension or health care systems across the state could meet the criteria for some form of state intervention.

The three-member Financial Management Team would be appointed by the governor but include one member recommended by the local government.

The local government and state Treasury Department would have to agree to any consent agreement brokered by the review team. If the local government refuses, the state could use existing law to appoint an emergency manager, but the new legislation does not require that action.

The proposal would require uniform reporting from communities on their pension and retiree health care obligations.

For communities that are spending more than 10 percent of their annual operating budget on retiree benefits, the state would require local governments to develop a corrective plan if they have funded less than 60 percent of pension obligations and/or less than 40 percent of health care obligations.

While the proposal is less aggressive than legislators originally discussed, Meekhof called it a workable compromise. The earlier draft “wouldn’t have been able to get passed, so we would have had nothing.”

