Rep. John Conyers’ attorney is challenging the credibility of the staffer with whom the congressman settled a sexual harassment complaint in 2015.

Attorney Arnold Reed said Friday he’s spoken to “10 to 15 people” who say the incidents described by former staffer Marion Brown “didn’t happen.”

Reed provided the statements of two former federal employees who doubt Brown’s story. Reed said the notarized statements are “a harbinger of what is to come if necessary.”

“There is a plethora of evidence of people who will come forward saying these allegations are untrue,” Reed told The Detroit News.

Brown went public Thursday in accusing Conyers of sexual harassment, breaking a confidentiality agreement she signed as part of a settlement with the Detroit Democrat in 2015.

Brown told NBC’s “Today” show that Conyers touched her inappropriately over the years she worked for him and “violated my body.”

“He asked me to satisfy him sexually,” Brown said, describing an instance when he invited her to his hotel room in Chicago under the guise of discussing business. “He pointed to areas of, genital areas of his body and asked me to, you know, touch it.”

Conyers settled a wrongful termination complaint with Brown in 2015 after she claimed she was fired for refusing his sexual advances. He paid her roughly $27,000 through his congressional office budget but, as part of the settlement, denied her allegations.

Brown’s attorney could not be immediately reached Friday for comment.

“She claims that the congressman did all this to her and was the first to clamor to go to events with him after hours,” Reed said. “Doesn’t bespeak of somebody who was sexually harassed.”

Reed provided copies of affidavits of a former congressional aide to Conyers and a former security guard who worked at the federal building where the congressman’s Detroit office is located.

Shawn Campbell, the former aide, says in the affidavit that he worked for Conyers for nearly 10 years and worked alongside Brown. He said Brown requested that Conyers hire her daughter, which the congressman did.

“She never expressed to me or anyone to my knowledge that she was harassed in any fashion,” Campbell wrote.

“The congressman was very concerned about women’s rights, and he fired me for cursing at one of his female constituents who called in for help.”

Campbell worked for Conyers from 2006 through mid-2016, according to federal salary data.

Reed questioned why Brown would want Conyers to hire her daughter if she knew she might be harassed.

James Marbury says in his affidavit that he worked as a security guard at the federal courthouse in Detroit where Conyers’ office is located from 2000 to 2008.

Marbury says he talked to Brown numerous times and observed her interacting with Conyers.

“She never appeared to be uncomfortable around Congressman Conyers, and in fact appeared to have a good professional working relationship with” him, Marbury wrote.

“Ms. Brown never appeared uncomfortable in his office space or anywhere throughout the building. ... I have observed Congressman Conyers to be professional and have never witnessed him speaking in a manner that was unprofessional to any of his staff.”

Brown told WDET on Friday that she continued to work for Conyers for so many years in part because she believed in the mission of the office and serving the community.

“I signed this agreement because I felt I had no other choice. It’s a matter of survival. I have four kids. Two in college,” she said. “I was up in age. A senior. And it’s hard to find a job.”

Brown said she doesn’t hate Conyers and is not calling on him to step down.

“When it comes to, why did I speak out now? It’s when I learned and heard the statement from him calling me a liar. Then I said, this is a risk I think is worth taking,” she told WDET.

“I have no reason to lie on him. He’s an African-American. He’s a Democrat. I am, too. I’m not taking away from the fact that he’s a civil rights icon. You know, he’s just on the wrong side of — his behavior was unacceptable and it’s unprofessional.”

