U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak (Photo: Detroit News file)

Longtime Democratic Rep. Sander Levin of Michigan has decided not seek re-election to a 19th term, his chief of staff Nick Gwyn said Saturday.

“I have been incredibly honored to serve the people of Michigan in Congress and to work on so many issues important to our communities, our state, and our nation,” Levin said in a statement issued by his office.

“I have tried to live up to the trust given to me by my constituents by following the values of my parents and family and by acting on what I believe after digging deeply into the facts and consulting broadly,” he said in the statement.

Levin, 86, of Royal Oak plans to join the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the end of his term in Congress next year, he said.

“I now want to share these same values in ways other than being an elected official,” Levin said in the statement. “Working to renew our confidence in promoting positive change, especially among our next generation of leaders, will be a particular interest.”

Levin plans to make the retirement announcement this weekend, Gwyn said.

The congressman’s years in the House have been XXX

resisting the push to privatize Medicare, helping secure the future of the auto industry through the bailout and XX. As then-chairman of the tax-writing Ways & Means Committee, he oversaw passage of the federal healthcare law in XX.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, in a statement Saturday said he has “respected Sandy since my earliest days in politics.”

“To have the opportunity to serve with him in Congress has been an incredible honor. Sandy isn’t just a colleague; he is a mentor and dear friend,” Kildee said.

“I will never forget that Sandy was one of the first members of Congress to come to Flint and help residents recover from the water crisis. His devotion to public service is unwavering.”

Retirement questions swirled in recent months after Levin reported raising only $17,000 in the last reporting period and a total of $101,931 for the year.

Levin represents the 9th Congressional District, which is a Democratic-leaning seat in Oakland and Macomb counties.

The congressman’s son, Andy Levin, is among those who could run for the seat when his father retires. He declined to discuss the situation Saturday.

“My dad’s process is sacred to me,” he said. “When he says something, he’ll say something, and before then I’m not going to say anything.”

Democratic state Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren, another potential candidate for the seat, was not immediately available for comment.

Levin has been a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee for almost 30 years, helping to influence tax, trade, entitlement spending and unemployment compensation policies.

He was the top Democrat on the panel from 2010 through 2016 and chairman during passage of the federal health care law.

Levin has represented different parts of suburban Detroit since the early 1980s. He frequently was forced to change districts during the redrawing of congressional district lines every decade but always survived.

His younger brother Carl was a longtime U.S. senator who retired at the end of 2014, and they are the longest-serving sibling duo in congressional history.

Levin was an activist from his youth when he became president of his class at Central High School and later president of the student government at the University of Chicago, where he was active in the Students for Democratic Action, which he was elected to lead nationally in 1952.

He got involved in the civil rights movement and voting registration drives in the South,

his Masters Degree in international relations from Columbia University, and a law degree from Harvard University.

His activism led to involvement in the civil right movement and voting registration drives in the south where he first met and worked with John Lewis. He also organized exchanges where students from the south would spend summers in Detroit working in the auto industry.

Before joining Congress, Levin was an assistant administrator in the U.S. Agency for International Development.

He twice ran unsuccessfully for governor as the Democratic nominee in the 1970s and earlier was a state senator.

Jonathan Oosting contributed

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BDDNzT