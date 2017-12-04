House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (Photo: Getty Images file)

Washington — Congress’ top two Democrats say they’ve accepted a White House invitation for a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday in hopes of resolving troublesome issues blocking a government spending deal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday that they hoped Trump would go into the meeting with an open mind, rather than dismissing the possibility of a deal ahead of time.

Democrats abruptly backed out of a planned meeting last week after Trump attacked them on Twitter.

Schumer and Pelosi said Congress and the Trump administration need to reach a budget deal to increase money for defense and domestic priorities, deal with children’s health, border security and the thousands of young immigrants brought here illegally as children.

