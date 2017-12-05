U.S. Rep. John Conyers (Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Metro Detroit political and community leaders continued their calls Tuesday for “due process” and complaints of a “double standard” on Capitol Hill in the wake of a decision by longtime Democratic Congressman John Conyers to retire from office immediately amidst claims by three women that he had sexually harassed them.

The Rev. Charles Williams II, the pastor of Historic King Solomon Baptist Church and Michigan head of the National Action Network civil rights organization, Williams said Conyers will be known for his record on civil rights saying Conyers was the only members of Congress endorsed by the late civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and has been the type of Washington politician who has been active in his community back home.

“He is the only elected official ever endorsed by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He’s part of a dying breed of black elected officials in representing their communities doesn’t cut deals and (participate) in personal aggrandizement,” said Williams Tuesday. “I have watched Congressman Conyers attend meetings in the district with three people, 30 people and 300 people and he took every single one of those concerns from all of the individuals he met with back to the halls of Congress.”

Williams also urged for “full disclosure” Tuesday of Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold, accused of paying $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim, and others saying “we are calling on Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan to release the names”

Michigan Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit, a supporter for whom Conyers was a mentor said Conyers “ served the people of not only his district extremely well, fighting for voting rights, for democracy, for social justice.”

Gay-Dagnogo said she has “a lot of questions that still need answers because we know a couple of these individuals sought opportunities to be in the presence of the congressman.”

She stopped short of saying she was skeptical of Conyers’ sexual harassment accusers, but expressed doubt about why women who felt unsafe around him would continually vie to be near him.

“I’m just being real honest: I know firsthand of a couple of these claimants wanting to be and being upset about not having an opportunity to attend certain events,” she said. “We have to trust but verify and that’s what I’m having the most trouble with.”

The Office of the Congressional Black Caucus, an organization of which Conyers was a longtime member, declined comment Tuesday.

The Detroit branch of the NAACP, whose president was among local civic, political and religious leaders demanding “due process” for Conyers also declined comment on the veteran Congressman’s retirement declined to comment about the announcement and also referred to the organization’s statement Monday which included a call “ for the resignation of those who settled for 17 million dollars in tax payer funding to victims of harassment, which includes sexual harassment of those currently in Congress...”

A former aide for Conyers, who is now employed as a professor in the United Arab Emirates, and has staunchly defended her former boss against the allegations of sexual harassment said Tuesday she was disappointed to hear of the longtime and iconic Congressman’s retirement from office said Ludmilla Wikkeling Scott. “He served the United States and his district for a long time, and has been a historic icon who had the courage to lead on issue of historic proportion, such as the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and women's rights. Since his days marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he has stood with the people of Detroit and the United States in a quest for justice.’

“His legacy will continue to live on, and shall not be overshadowed by the false allegations made by a few. It saddens me to see that the rules of the U.S. Congress leadership only apply to some, and only when it serves their own interest as in the case of those who pressured Congressman Conyers to step down without hearing his side of the story.,” said Scott Tuesday.

Cheryl Mayor, a legacy ambassador for Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development, said she expected Conyers to retire after attending the rally on Monday.

“I was sad to hear that he was retiring but if that’s what’s going to help him get better, that’s important. Also it’s important that he gets due process,” said Major, from Detroit. “It’s just sad because of how it happened. I thought his retiring would be a celebratory event after all these years.”

“I figured retiring was going to be his only option,” said Mayor.

Democratic Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed said : "As a person of color running for office, there are leaders who paved the way for people like me. John Conyers was undoubtedly one of those people. I hope that his legacy on Civil Rights will be remembered." -

